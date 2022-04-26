Dakota Johnson Questions Johnny Depp About Injured Finger In Resurfaced Video From 2015

Dakota Johnson took notice of Johnny Depp's injured finger while promoting their film Black Mass in a resurfaced video that has been making the rounds amid his court battle with ex Amber Heard.

"Dakota knew straight away," a TikTok user claimed after seeing the 50 Shades actress, 32, look down at his hand during their appearance at the 72nd annual Venice Film Festival in 2015.

Johnson could be seen discreetly asking Depp, 58, what happened to his finger, to which he seemingly replied with a joke. She laughed and then pauses as they continued to answer questions about the biographical crime drama, which hit theaters in September 2015.