Johnny Depp’s Security Guard Recalls Amber Heard Getting Sick On Magic Mushrooms, Laughing About Feces ‘Joke’

The guard testified that he paid the man $420, a Fiji water and chicken tacos in exchange for the phone.

Jenkins then was responsible for taking Heard to Coachella after the fight. He said she told him on the trip that she did put the feces in Depp’s bed, but it was just a “practical joke gone horribly wrong.”

At the festival, Jenkins said Heard partied hard on mushrooms and wine. He had to help her when she got sick because she had no ate.