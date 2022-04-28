Johnny Depp's Business Manager Says Amber Heard's Divorce Demands Totaled $14 Million, Details Her Expensive Taste In Wine

Depp and Heard were only married for 15 months, but that didn't stop her from increasing her settlement demands significantly, said White.

"It went from $4 million to $5 million. Then it went from $5 million to $5 1/2 million dollars,” he testified. “Then it went to $7 million, and then it was $7 million and she required — demanded — that Mr. Depp also pay $500,000 to her attorneys."

White revealed Heard's request continued to skyrocket.