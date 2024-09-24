Home > News > Prince Harry Prince Harry Sparks Royal 'Cover-Up Conspiracy' Claims After Judge Rules His Visa Papers Will Be Kept Secret — Despite Drug Abuse Confession Source: MEGA Harry's court victory means he will avoid potential future embarrassing revelations about his personal life. By: Mike Boyce Sept. 24 2024, Published 3:30 p.m. ET

Prince Harry has sparked royal cover-up conspiracy claims after a judge refused to make his United States visa papers public. RadarOnline.com can reveal the Duke of Sussex, 40, was told he had a "reasonable privacy interest" in regards to his U.S. immigration work, therefore the docs should be made private – despite his past admissions to taking drugs in his book Spare and his Netflix TV series.

Source: MEGA The Duke of Sussex sparked cover-up conspiracy theories after judge granted privacy.

Social media users hit out at the decision by U.S. District Judge Carl Nichols on Monday. Writing on X, one wrote: "Those political contacts are paying off," while another commented: "So the Bully Enabler has something to hide."

A third added: "And with that we know he's not paying any taxes and daddy is still giving this infantile man money," while a separate user ranted: "This is so wrong on many levels. They need to reveal it. He's not here representing his country, not an ambassador or public figure representing either the Monarchy or Government. "He does not possess educational credentials, so how is he here."

Source: MEGA Harry has previously admitted to drug abuse in both his memior and Netlfix series.

Others said the decision simply "stinks" and branded the move "grubby", while one wrote: “If it were Joe Blogs from down the road, he would be gone by now. Double standards." Judge Nichols spent five months reviewing Harry's immigration file as part of a case brought by the Heritage Foundation.

Source: MEGA Harry and wife Meghan Markle have been subject of divorce rumors in recent weeks.

The organization sued the Department of Homeland Security after it refused a Freedom of Information Act request to see immigration files on Harry, who was now a U.S. resident. Heritage claimed Harry lied on the forms under the section which asks if you have been a drug user. But Judge Nichols responded to the claims, saying: "The public does not have a strong interest in disclosure of the Duke's immigration records."

His judgement added: "Like any foreign national, the duke has a legitimate privacy interest in his immigration status. "And the Duke’s public statements about his travel and drug use did not disclose, and therefore did not eliminate his interest in keeping private, specific information regarding his immigration status, applications, or other materials.”

The case had taken on a new edge in light of the Presidential election with Donald Trump suggesting he could deport Harry if he wins in November. In an inteview with GB News, Trump was asked whether Harry would receive any "special privileges" if he were found to have lied on his application.

Source: MEGA Donald Trump threatened to deport Harry.

He responded: "No. We'll have to see if they know something about the drugs, and if he lied they'll have to take appropriate action." The dismissal of the case saved Harry from the potential for future embarrassing revelations about his personal life.