Leonardo DiCaprio Named by Sean 'Diddy' Combs as His 'No.1 on Invitation List' for Notorious 'White Parties'

Hollywood has been left reeling after Sean 'Diddy' Combs' recent arrest on federal sex crime charges.

And RadarOnline.com can reveal Leonardo DiCaprio has now been pulled into the Diddy drama after a video of the disgraced music mogul resurfaced in the wake of his federal indictment.

Diddy, in the video posted to X and which can be viewed below, said DiCaprio was the "number one person" on his 'White Party' invitation list.