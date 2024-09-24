Leonardo DiCaprio Named by Sean 'Diddy' Combs as His 'No.1 on Invitation List' for Notorious 'White Parties'
Hollywood has been left reeling after Sean 'Diddy' Combs' recent arrest on federal sex crime charges.
And RadarOnline.com can reveal Leonardo DiCaprio has now been pulled into the Diddy drama after a video of the disgraced music mogul resurfaced in the wake of his federal indictment.
Diddy, in the video posted to X and which can be viewed below, said DiCaprio was the "number one person" on his 'White Party' invitation list.
Several photos of DiCaprio, now 49, at one of Diddy's 'White Parties' in the East Hamptons in September 1999 have also resurfaced in the wake of the rapper's arrest last week.
One picture shows the Titanic star laughing and fiddling with his fingers as Diddy, who is sitting at DiCaprio's feet, smiles for the camera.
Another shows the Inception actor sipping on a glass of what appears to be champagne as other partygoers pose around him.
But according to an insider who spoke exclusively to RadarOnline.com, DiCaprio is now working to "get as far away from this scandal as possible" as more and more celebrities are linked to the accused sex offender.
Our source said: "Leonardo wants to get as far from this scandal as possible.
"He's spent years moving away from his party boy image to one of an environmental campaigner – and he is very touchy about mentions of his past and his ongoing love of younger models."
They continued: "He knows being linked to Diddy and being pictured at his 'White Parties' is a PR disaster for his image, and like all the other celebrities linked to these parties, he is truly running scared from any link between him and Diddy."
Another insider close to the The Great Gatsby star claimed DiCaprio has "not been in contact" with Diddy "for years" – although the pair were pictured dancing together during Diddy's 50th birthday party in November 2019.
The source told Daily Mail: "Leonardo DiCaprio has absolutely nothing to do with any of this.
"He attended a few of his parties back in the early 2000s – but literally everyone did. They were not freak offs.
"They were big house parties. Leo was at the start of his career at the time and has moved way past his partying."
The insider added: "He has nothing to do with any of that world, so for anyone to assume that he will get roped into this based on a few grainy photos that are more than 20 years old is ridiculous.
"Leo is focused on his career and his relationship and is not at all thinking about Diddy's federal case, which he has nothing to do with."
As RadarOnline.com reported, DiCaprio is not the only Hollywood hotshot working to "get as far away from this scandal as possible" following Diddy's arrest on federal sex trafficking, racketeering and transportation to engage in prostitution charges last Monday.
Kevin Hart, 45, was pulled into the scandal after a video of the comedian "hosting" one of Diddy's alleged "freak offs" resurfaced on TikTok.
Insiders also claim Justin Bieber, who was once mentored by Diddy and appeared in a "creepy" video with the hip-hop mogul 15 years ago, has "shut off" amid the federal sex crime allegations.
A source close to the 30-year-old Love Yourself pop icon said: "Bieber is so disturbed by the Diddy news and is unwilling to process it or discuss it so he has shut off.
"So many people who helped to make him who he is were very close to Diddy and it has completely thrown him.
"Justin hasn't been responding on this since the home raids. He's not going to."
Other celebrities dragged into the Diddy drama include Jennifer Lopez, 55, Usher, 45, and Khloe Kardashian, 40.
There is no suggestion any of the stars who attended Diddy's 'White Parties' knew about the sex and drug-filled "freak offs" also allegedly taking place at the rapper's properties in the years before his arrest.
