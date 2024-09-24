Your tip
Home > Celebrity > Sean "Diddy" Combs

Inside Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Crazed Parties In His Own Words: 'They're Gonna Probably be Arresting Me Just Coz We Wanna Have a Good Time'

Composite photo of Sean 'Diddy' Combs/
Source: MEGA

Sean 'Diddy' Combs made a shocking confession about his star-studded parties in 1999.

By:

Sept. 24 2024, Published 3:00 p.m. ET

Sean "Diddy" Combs made an eerie prediction about being arrested one day for his "crazy parties".

RadarOnline.com can reveal the music mogul confessed years ago he would be put in hand cuffs over his star-studded soirées.

While his infamous Hollywood parties differed from the alleged "freak-offs" in his indictment, his admission was startling nonetheless.

sean diddy combs predicted he would be arrested over parties
Source: MEGA

Combs was arrested on sex trafficking, racketeering and transportation to engage in prostitution charges.

Combs, 54, has long had a reputation of throwing extravagant events attended by Hollywood A-listers, including Jennifer Lopez, Paris Hilton, Leonardo DiCaprio, Ray J, Kim and Khloe Kardashian, to name a few. It's important to note while celebrities attended Combs' parties, they were not named in his indictment or charged.

In the wake of the mogul's arrest on sex trafficking, racketeering and transportation to engage in prostitution charges, the Bad Boy Records founder past confession about his events has raised eyebrows and drawn further scrutiny of celebrities who frequented his events.

diddy freak off videos traded dark net million jaguar wright
Source: MEGA

Diddy with Leonardo DiCaprio at White Party.

In 1999, during an interview with Entertainment Tonight, the 54-year-old praised the "crazy" nature of his infamous parties, including his annual White Party in the Hamptons.

He said: "You're gonna hear about my parties.

"They're gonna be shutting them down. They're gonna probably be arresting me, doing all types of crazy things just 'cause we wanna have a good time."

Ashton Kutcher, Demi Moore and Sean 'Diddy' Combs in 2009
Source: MEGA

Combs was known for his annual White Party in the Hamptons.

He went on argue he was being judged for bringing a "different element" to typical celebrity bashes.

Combs said: "Whenever you bring up a different element into people's environment, things that broaden people's horizons, people get intimidated. It's a lot of people out there that feel intimidated by it."

Despite scrutiny, he further confessed he wasn't "gonna stop" hosting the events, even if he wasn't able to obtain proper permits.

"They won't even give me a permit for the parties no more.

"They don't want me to throw the parties no more, but we ain't gonna stop. We gonna keep on having fun bringing people together from all walks of life."

Mariah Carey and Mary-Kate Olsen in 2007.
Source: MEGA

Combs claimed he brought a 'different element' to his celeb bashes.

The interview resurfaced following his arrest and subsequent bail rejection.

As RadarOnline.com reported, Combs' arrest has sparked backlash towards celebrities known to have been close to the mogul.

RnB singer Ray J, whose real name is William Ray Norwood Jr., recently opened up about attending Combs' parties as he revealed he was "shocked" to hear the disturbing allegations against the famed music producer.

Norwood said: "We've never seen the stuff that’s being said and the stuff that people are finding out, like, I've never been in rooms that people are talking about, and I never knew they existed.

sean diddy combs predicted he would be arrested over parties
Source: MEGA

Combs predicted he would be arrested over his 'wild' parties in a 1999 interview.

"And a lot of people in the industry can agree with me on that sense. Like you all wanted to go and have a good time at a Diddy party."

He noted many celebs who attended Combs' parties were still trying to "digest" the serious allegations, adding: "We just need to use it as a moment to reflect, not to criticize, but find a better way to move forward as leaders, individuals in this culture that we're in right now."

