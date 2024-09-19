Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > crime

Deafening Silence of Diddy’s Famous Pals Including J Lo and Jay-Z Blasted As He Faces Depraved ‘Freak-Off’ Sex Claims: ‘What are They Hiding’

Silence from Diddy’s Pals, J Lo and Jay-Z, Amid 'Freak-Off' Claims
Source: MEGA

Jennifer Lopez and Jay-Z have remained silent after the arrest of Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs on sex trafficking charges.

By:

Sept. 19 2024, Published 3:25 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

It's been days since Sean "Diddy" Combs was arrested and charged with a slew of serious crimes, including sex trafficking, forced labor, kidnapping, arson, bribery, and obstruction of justice, yet his famous pals, such as Jennifer Lopez and Jay-Z, have remained silent.

RadarOnline.com can reveal a 14-page federal indictment in the case against the Bad Boy Records mogul includes allegations of sex parties, including claims the rapper would stage infamous "freak offs" — sexual performances Diddy allegedly orchestrated — which were often recorded while the music mogul masturbated. The scandalous accusations date back as far as 2009.

Article continues below advertisement
Silence from Diddy’s Pals, J Lo and Jay-Z, Amid 'Freak-Off' Claims
Source: MEGA

Combs was arrested in New York City on Monday.

One commentator expressed surprise to the Daily Mail that nobody in the entertainment industry has reacted swiftly or vocally to the lurid charges against Diddy.

The person noted the same industry once fiercely backed the #MeToo movement, but has so far chosen to remain silent on the case.

Silence from Diddy’s Pals, J Lo and Jay-Z, Amid 'Freak-Off' Claims
Source: MEGA

Frail Harvey Weinstein was transfered to a Manhatten hospital to have emergency treatment following heart complications.

When Harvey Weinstein’s abuse was revealed, a huge list of A-list celebrities quickly condemned the movie magnate, including Angelina Jolie, Gwyneth Paltrow, Salma Hayek, Charlize Theron, Emma Thompson, Julia Roberts and Meryl Streep.

Article continues below advertisement
Silence from Diddy’s Pals, J Lo and Jay-Z, Amid 'Freak-Off' Claims
Source: MEGA

Diddy apologized after footage surfaced of him abusing his at-the-time girlfriend.

MORE ON:
crime

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

Last November, Diddy's ex-girlfriend Cassie — whose real name is Casandra Ventura — filed a lawsuit claiming he had beaten and raped her for years. She also accused him of coercing her, and others, into unwanted sex in drug-fueled environments.

After filing the suit, she faced almost no public support. Combs initially denied all allegations against him until surveillance footage from a 2016 hotel incident emerged. In the video, Cassie is seen fleeing from a so-called “freak off,” with Combs, clad only in a towel, chasing her, grabbing her by the neck and repeatedly kicking her.

Article continues below advertisement
Silence from Diddy’s Pals, J Lo and Jay-Z, Amid 'Freak-Off' Claims
Source: MEGA

Combs was denied $50million bail on September 17.

In the face of this damning evidence, some are questioning why the star's celebrity friends and collaborators like Jay-Z, Beyoncé, Rihanna and Lopez, who dated Combs decades ago, and was once arrested alongside him, have not commented.

Article continues below advertisement

Combs was remanded to the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn until his trial. His next appearance in court will be on September 24 for a conference hearing.

Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.

More From Radar Online

    RadarOnline Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.