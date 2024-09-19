Deafening Silence of Diddy’s Famous Pals Including J Lo and Jay-Z Blasted As He Faces Depraved ‘Freak-Off’ Sex Claims: ‘What are They Hiding’
It's been days since Sean "Diddy" Combs was arrested and charged with a slew of serious crimes, including sex trafficking, forced labor, kidnapping, arson, bribery, and obstruction of justice, yet his famous pals, such as Jennifer Lopez and Jay-Z, have remained silent.
RadarOnline.com can reveal a 14-page federal indictment in the case against the Bad Boy Records mogul includes allegations of sex parties, including claims the rapper would stage infamous "freak offs" — sexual performances Diddy allegedly orchestrated — which were often recorded while the music mogul masturbated. The scandalous accusations date back as far as 2009.
One commentator expressed surprise to the Daily Mail that nobody in the entertainment industry has reacted swiftly or vocally to the lurid charges against Diddy.
The person noted the same industry once fiercely backed the #MeToo movement, but has so far chosen to remain silent on the case.
When Harvey Weinstein’s abuse was revealed, a huge list of A-list celebrities quickly condemned the movie magnate, including Angelina Jolie, Gwyneth Paltrow, Salma Hayek, Charlize Theron, Emma Thompson, Julia Roberts and Meryl Streep.
- How Diddy’s ‘Freak-Off CCTV Network’ Could Nail Sex Trafficking-Accused Bad Boy Records Mogul — As Mansion Raid Cop Brands Him ‘As Bad as Epstein’
- Oregon Man Arrested for Making 'Concerning Social Media Posts' About UConn Basketball Star Paige Bueckers
- Pennsylvania Childcare Worker and Her Partner Facing Multiple Charges After They’re Accused of Recording Sexual Abuse of Minors, Court Documents Show
DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.
Last November, Diddy's ex-girlfriend Cassie — whose real name is Casandra Ventura — filed a lawsuit claiming he had beaten and raped her for years. She also accused him of coercing her, and others, into unwanted sex in drug-fueled environments.
After filing the suit, she faced almost no public support. Combs initially denied all allegations against him until surveillance footage from a 2016 hotel incident emerged. In the video, Cassie is seen fleeing from a so-called “freak off,” with Combs, clad only in a towel, chasing her, grabbing her by the neck and repeatedly kicking her.
In the face of this damning evidence, some are questioning why the star's celebrity friends and collaborators like Jay-Z, Beyoncé, Rihanna and Lopez, who dated Combs decades ago, and was once arrested alongside him, have not commented.
Combs was remanded to the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn until his trial. His next appearance in court will be on September 24 for a conference hearing.
Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.