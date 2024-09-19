Deafening Silence of Diddy’s Famous Pals Including J Lo and Jay-Z Blasted As He Faces Depraved ‘Freak-Off’ Sex Claims: ‘What are They Hiding’

It's been days since Sean "Diddy" Combs was arrested and charged with a slew of serious crimes, including sex trafficking, forced labor, kidnapping, arson, bribery, and obstruction of justice, yet his famous pals, such as Jennifer Lopez and Jay-Z, have remained silent.

RadarOnline.com can reveal a 14-page federal indictment in the case against the Bad Boy Records mogul includes allegations of sex parties, including claims the rapper would stage infamous "freak offs" — sexual performances Diddy allegedly orchestrated — which were often recorded while the music mogul masturbated. The scandalous accusations date back as far as 2009.