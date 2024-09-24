Home > Celebrity > Justin Bieber Justin Bieber Diddy Grooming Fears Grow as His Fiery Father-In-Law Stephen Baldwin Warns: 'There's Always a Calm Before the Storm' Source: TikTok/Mega Fan fears grow for Justin Bieber as his father-in-law posts a cryptic TikTok. By: Perry Carpenter Sept. 24 2024, Published 2:30 p.m. ET

Justin Bieber's father-in-law, Stephen Baldwin, made troubling new TikTok posts as videos of the Baby singer's time with his former mentor, Sean "Diddy" Combs, resurfaced online. RadarOnline.com can reveal Hailey Bieber's dad took to social media and cryptically spoke to his 103,000 followers about the "calm after the storm".

@stephen.baldwin7 When your reality requires adaptation, one must have an anchor in the storm #OneBadMovie #stephenbaldwin ♬ original sound - Stephen Baldwin Source: TikTok Justin Bieber fans immediately thought his father-in-law was referring to Diddy.

Baldwin said: "You have heard the expression the calm before the storm, there is always a calm before the storm, but then so is there another calm after the storm. "'There's a calm and then a storm and then another calm, and in that latter calm is the preparation for... the next storm." Baldwin, 53, did not explain exactly what he was referring to, but fans immediately concluded that the "storm" was most likely the downfall of the Bad Boy Records founder, 54.

Baldwin's message comes as footage of a 15-year-old Bieber hanging out with Diddy in 2005 reemerges following his arrest on sex trafficking and racketeering charges. In the "48 Hours" video, Diddy, who was 40 at the time, stands next to Bieber, now 30, and tells the camera: "He's having 48 hours with Diddy, where we hanging out and what we're doing we can't really disclose."

Bieber uploaded a clip from his 48 hours with Diddy, and which can be viewed above, to YouTube in 2009.

Diddy continued: "But it's definitely a 15-year-old's dream. I have been given custody of him. "He's signed to Usher and I had legal guardianship of him but for the next 48 hours he's with me and we're gonna go full crazy." Bieber responds by smiling and looking up at Diddy as he talks, he mutters "full crazy" and "yeah".

Fans immediately took to social media and expressed their thoughts about the "creepy" clip. Taking to X, one fan wrote: "These videos NEED to resurface to expose the disturbing behavior of P Diddy around a 15-year-old Justin Bieber. This is how a creepy freak behaves. DISTURBING. We should hold people accountable, no matter their status or fame!!!"

Source: YouTube Fans are concerned for what really happened between a young Bieber and Diddy following the new allegations.

Another shared: "This video of P Diddy & Justin Bieber will forever be creepy. Diddy’s weird obsession with a young Justin Bieber was always disturbing. Hollywood needs to stop excusing these twisted power dynamics." A third said: "I don’t care what anyone says—Justin Bieber was, and still remains, a victim of #Diddy’s actions. Throughout it all, no one stepped in to protect him. NO ONE. His actions were screaming for help back then. He was left vulnerable in an industry that should’ve looked out for him. One commenter went so far as to proclaim: "Listen to Justin's words. Diddy is a MONSTER and will bring everyone down with him as long as he can stay alive."

Since Diddy's arrest last week, Bieber has remained mum. Sources say he has other things to focus on, like he and Hailey's, 27, new baby, Jack Blues Bieber. A source told People: "He’s aware of Diddy’s arrest and the allegations, it’s not something Justin wants to focus on."

Another source added, since Jack's arrival on August 23: "They seem even more in love since the baby arrived." Adding Justin has "been in a happy bubble since baby Jack was born", adding he "wants to focus on being a great dad and husband". Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.