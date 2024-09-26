Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Exclusives > Sean "Diddy" Combs
Exclusive

WATCH: Veteran Hip Hop Reporter Choke No Joke Reveals 'Gay' Diddy Hit on Him at Party as He Tackles 'Hidden Homosexuality' in Rap

WATCH: Veteran Hip Hop Reporter Choke No Joke Reveals 'Gay' Diddy Hit on Him at Party as He Tackles 'Hidden Homosexuality' in Rap
Source: @ComedyHype/YouTube; MEGA

Hip hop legend Choke No Joke claimed Sean 'Diddy' Combs is "gay" in an interview just days before the rapper's arrest on federal sex crime charges.

By:

Sept. 26 2024, Updated 1:35 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Sean 'Diddy' Combs is accused of recording secret videos of his "freak off" party guests as part of a sinister sextortion scheme comparable only to that of Jeffrey Epstein.

And now RadarOnline.com can reveal veteran hip hop reporter Choke No Joke has spoken out to claim Diddy Combs is "gay" and once hit on him at an event hosted by Loud Records and SRC Records founder Steve Rifkind.

Choke No Joke, real name Arthur Alston, said: "Diddy has hit on me. At Steve Rifkind's house.

"Everybody at the house was gay. But I didn't know it until I really paid attention and looked around at my surroundings. I'm like oh s---. What's going on?"

Article continues below advertisement

Choke No Joke, in the video above, claimed Diddy once "hit on him" during a party in the late 1990s.

According to Choke No Joke, the incident unfolded at a BET Awards afterparty in the late 1990s.

He continued: "I'm not gonna name all the people that was there. I'm not going to do that.

"But everybody that was there was either gay, or secretly gay or bisexual. And from what I know now, in hindsight, they all get down like that."

Choke No Joke, during his interview with Comedy Hype on YouTube on August 26, also discussed the "gay agenda" in hip hop and how the industry allegedly "grooms" people like Diddy and others "to be open to it".

He said: "The industry grooms them to be open to it. 75% or 85% of these people that are in the industry, and that are popular, have succumbed to that lifestyle."

Article continues below advertisement
choke no joke sean diddy combs gay hit on him hidden homosexuality
Source: @ComedyHype/YouTube

The veteran hip hop reporter said: "Diddy has hit on me. At Steve Rifkind's house."

But Choke No Joke is not the only hip-hop insider to claim Diddy is "gay".

Rodney 'Lil Rod' Jones Jr., a music producer who once worked for Diddy, is suing the disgraced record producer for sexual assault.

According to Jones, Diddy "groped him," "touched his genitals", and tried to "groom" him into having sex with another man. Jones also claims Diddy is bisexual.

MORE ON:
Sean "Diddy" Combs

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

Article continues below advertisement

Meanwhile, a drug dealer who claims to have attended one of Diddy's alleged "freak offs" has spoken out in the wake of the rapper's arrest on federal sex crimes last week.

He allegedly saw "celebrity guys f---ing each other".

Article continues below advertisement
choke no joke sean diddy combs gay hit on him hidden homosexuality
Source: MEGA

Diddy pictured here with several friends during one of his notorious 'White Parties' in September 1999.

The drug peddler said: "Weird s--- was starting to happen. Celebrity guys f---ing each other. There were back bedrooms and it was like the inner sanctum.

"You'd see two people you would not think would be hooking up, rappers, that was what shocked me.

"I won't say names but there were rappers that I immediately lost respect for and could not take seriously ever again."

Article continues below advertisement

He also said Diddy opened the door to his East Hampton mansion in just a robe.

As RadarOnline.com reported, Choke No Joke's claim Diddy is "gay" – as well as his comments about the "gay agenda" in hip hop – came shortly before the record producer and exec was arrested last Monday on federal sex crime charges.

choke no joke sean diddy combs gay hit on him hidden homosexuality
Source: MEGA; Southern District of New York

Diddy was charged with three federal sex crimes in a 14-page indictment unsealed last Tuesday.

Diddy, 54, was charged with sex trafficking, racketeering and transportation to engage in prostitution. He has pleaded not guilty to the federal charges.

Several celebrities have since distanced themselves from the disgraced hip hop mogul, while others have spoken out to expose the illicit behavior that allegedly took place at Diddy's East Hamptons home and Epstein-style "fortress complex" in Miami.

RadarOnline.com has reached out to Diddy's reps for comment.

Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.

More From Radar Online

    RadarOnline Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.