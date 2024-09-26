WATCH: Veteran Hip Hop Reporter Choke No Joke Reveals 'Gay' Diddy Hit on Him at Party as He Tackles 'Hidden Homosexuality' in Rap
Sean 'Diddy' Combs is accused of recording secret videos of his "freak off" party guests as part of a sinister sextortion scheme comparable only to that of Jeffrey Epstein.
And now RadarOnline.com can reveal veteran hip hop reporter Choke No Joke has spoken out to claim Diddy Combs is "gay" and once hit on him at an event hosted by Loud Records and SRC Records founder Steve Rifkind.
Choke No Joke, real name Arthur Alston, said: "Diddy has hit on me. At Steve Rifkind's house.
"Everybody at the house was gay. But I didn't know it until I really paid attention and looked around at my surroundings. I'm like oh s---. What's going on?"
According to Choke No Joke, the incident unfolded at a BET Awards afterparty in the late 1990s.
He continued: "I'm not gonna name all the people that was there. I'm not going to do that.
"But everybody that was there was either gay, or secretly gay or bisexual. And from what I know now, in hindsight, they all get down like that."
Choke No Joke, during his interview with Comedy Hype on YouTube on August 26, also discussed the "gay agenda" in hip hop and how the industry allegedly "grooms" people like Diddy and others "to be open to it".
He said: "The industry grooms them to be open to it. 75% or 85% of these people that are in the industry, and that are popular, have succumbed to that lifestyle."
But Choke No Joke is not the only hip-hop insider to claim Diddy is "gay".
Rodney 'Lil Rod' Jones Jr., a music producer who once worked for Diddy, is suing the disgraced record producer for sexual assault.
According to Jones, Diddy "groped him," "touched his genitals", and tried to "groom" him into having sex with another man. Jones also claims Diddy is bisexual.
Meanwhile, a drug dealer who claims to have attended one of Diddy's alleged "freak offs" has spoken out in the wake of the rapper's arrest on federal sex crimes last week.
He allegedly saw "celebrity guys f---ing each other".
The drug peddler said: "Weird s--- was starting to happen. Celebrity guys f---ing each other. There were back bedrooms and it was like the inner sanctum.
"You'd see two people you would not think would be hooking up, rappers, that was what shocked me.
"I won't say names but there were rappers that I immediately lost respect for and could not take seriously ever again."
He also said Diddy opened the door to his East Hampton mansion in just a robe.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Choke No Joke's claim Diddy is "gay" – as well as his comments about the "gay agenda" in hip hop – came shortly before the record producer and exec was arrested last Monday on federal sex crime charges.
Diddy, 54, was charged with sex trafficking, racketeering and transportation to engage in prostitution. He has pleaded not guilty to the federal charges.
Several celebrities have since distanced themselves from the disgraced hip hop mogul, while others have spoken out to expose the illicit behavior that allegedly took place at Diddy's East Hamptons home and Epstein-style "fortress complex" in Miami.
RadarOnline.com has reached out to Diddy's reps for comment.
