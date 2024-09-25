Your tip
Inside Diddy's 'Star Island' Mansion — the Epstein-Style 'Fortress Complex' Where Rapper 'Staged' Druggy 'Eyes Wide Shut'-Style Orgies

Source: MEGA

RadarOnline.com can reveal the Epstein-style "fortress complex" in Miami Beach where Sean 'Diddy' Combs would allegedly host sex and drug-filled orgies.

By:

Sept. 25 2024, Published 2:30 p.m. ET

Sean 'Diddy' Combs is said to have a secret stash of CCTV sex tapes filmed inside his mansions like Jeffrey Epstein's infamous house of horrors.

And now RadarOnline.com can reveal the disgraced music mogul also owns an Epstein-style "fortress complex" in Miami Beach where he would allegedly host sex and drug-filled orgies like a scene straight out of the controversial film Eyes Wide Shut.

Celebrity photographer Selma Fonseca visited Diddy's Star Island mansion for a party in March 2008 and has now described her experience following his arrest on federal sex crime charges.

She said: "He was having a party at a nightclub in Miami for a new brand.

sean diddy combs star island jeffrey epstein style fortress freak offs
Source: MEGA

The alleged sex and drug-filled "freak off" parties at Diddy's Miami Beach mansion were liked a scene straight out of the Stanley Kubrick film Eyes Wide Shut.

"He always loved to go on the DJ booth and start talking. Afterward, he came up to me and said: 'I'm having a party on Star Island in my house.'"

According to Fonseca, Star Island "has maybe 20 houses there" and she likened Diddy's to a "fortress".

She continued: "Once you go over the bridge, there's a security guard there, and you have to give your name. It's like a fortress.

"It's very hard to get onto the island unless you know someone who lives there. I gave my name and said I was coming to Diddy's party."

As for the Star Island home itself, the celeb photographer called it "beautiful" – even though Diddy was allegedly hosting secret "freak off" sex parties behind the scenes.

Fonseca said: "The house is breathtaking. He likes it very modern with a lot of windows. All white. There was a beautiful pool.

"At his parties, there are always beautiful girls in bikinis, naked girls swimming in the pool. It was normal."

This video, which you can view above, offers a glimpse inside a multi-million-dollar Star Island mansion similar to Diddy's.

But Fonseca also admitted she was often left "wondering why" Diddy and his entourage would abruptly step away from the party and "go inside" only to reemerge sometime later.

She told The Sun: "It was very exclusive. There were lots of beautiful girls. He always had some buddies with him. Not necessarily famous people, but people who used to work with him. His entourage.

"They would go inside the house, and then come out to where the party was. A lot of people were inside and I would always wonder why."

As RadarOnline.com reported, Diddy was arrested in New York City on federal sex crime charges last week.

A 14-page federal indictment unsealed on September 17 charged the disgraced hip-hop mogul with sex trafficking, racketeering and transportation to engage in prostitution.

Sean "Diddy" Combs

sean diddy combs star island jeffrey epstein style fortress freak offs
Source: SDNY

Diddy was charged with three federal sex crimes in this indictment unsealed last Tuesday.

The indictment also revealed federal agents recovered more than 1,000 bottles of baby oil, three AR-15-style rifles and alleged "freak off" supplies upon raiding the rapper's Los Angeles and Star Island, Miami Beach homes on March 25.

U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York Damian Williams claimed Diddy's alleged "freak offs" would "sometimes last days at a time" and "involved multiple commercial sex workers".

Williams also alleged the "freak offs" had "often involved a variety of narcotics such as ketamine, ecstasy and GHB" which the disgraced record producer "distributed to the sex workers to keep them obedient and compliant".

Diddy has since been branded "Jeffrey Epstein 2.0" following the federal sex crime charges against him, and the alleged "freak offs" that took place at his Star Island home were not unlike the alleged activities that took place at Epstein's Little St. James island.

The rapper also offered his $48.6million Miami mansion up as part of a $50million bail proposal package following his pretrial detainment last week.

sean diddy combs star island jeffrey epstein style fortress freak offs
Source: MEGA

Diddy's Star Island mansion is now being compared to Jeffrey Epstein's infamous Little St. James island.

Although Diddy offered up his Star Island property – as well as his mother's Florida home – in the bail proposal package, a federal judge overseeing the case rejected the offer twice.

Diddy now sits behind bars on suicide watch inside Brooklyn's Metropolitan Detention Center.

Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.

