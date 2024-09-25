Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Diddy

'Sex-Crazed' Diddy Accused of Handing Out Spiked Shots at 'Freak Offs' — as He's Hit With Fresh Drug-Rape Lawsuit

Sex-Crazed Diddy Accused of Handing Out Spiked Shots at 'Freak Offs' — as He's Hit With Fresh Drug-Rape Lawsuit
Source: MEGA

Sean 'Diddy' Combs is accused of serving shots secretly filled with drugs at his infamous parties.

By:

Sept. 25 2024, Published 12:00 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Sean 'Diddy' Combs handed out "drugged shots" to partygoers at his "freak offs", according to a top celebrity photographer.

RadarOnline.com can reveal Selma Fonseca was invited by Diddy, 54, to his infamous gatherings at his Florida mansion and saw first-hand the debauched antics allegedly taking place.

Article continues below advertisement
diddy spiked shots freak offs drug rape lawsuit white party
Source: MEGA

Topless girls pour champagne into a partygoer's mouth at one of Diddy's 'White Parties'.

As well as handing out shots laced with drugs, she claimed Diddy's bodyguard was always holding a bottle of champagne – which was also believed to be riddled with MDMA.

She said: "He always had a tray of shots he would give to people.

"I think those shots had drugs in them. I had one of those shots and I got pretty happy."

Article continues below advertisement
diddy spiked shots freak offs drug rape lawsuit
Source: MEGA

Diddy employed a bodyguard who always carried a bottle of champagne.

Article continues below advertisement

On the MDNA-laced champagne, Fonseca added: "He always had a bodyguard with a bottle of champagne in his hand. I heard that supposedly, the champagne had drugs in it.

"Maybe now, thinking back, that particular bottle was for him and his guests that he wants to get high with."

Article continues below advertisement

Forseca's allegations were made amid a fresh lawsuit filed against Diddy by Thalia Graves, who claimed the rapper gave her a drink laced with drugs before engaging in non-consensual sex.

She also alleged Diddy secretly filmed the assault, which also featured his associate Joseph Sherman, it has been claimed.

Article continues below advertisement
diddy spiked shots freak offs drug rape lawsuit thalia graves
Source: MEGA

Thalia Graves claims Diddy raped her after lacing her drink with drugs.

Article continues below advertisement

Fonseca claimed she never saw Diddy engage in any sexual activity when she attended the parties in the 1990s and 2000s, but admitted the rapper was obsessed with sex.

Speaking to The U.S. Sun, she said: "His parties were very sexual... Even the food was sexual. Very opulent.

"The best of the best. I think that brings people to a point that they feel important and sexy."

MORE ON:
Diddy

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

Article continues below advertisement

Fonseca continued: "This is a guy who spends at least $500,000 on a party.

"He likes sexy stuff. Look at the women he dates. I think he loves sex. And he likes sexy things. Sexy women, sexy parties, beautiful stuff."

Fonseca noticed a considerable change in Diddy’s behavior when he turned 40 – believing he had become more "cocky" as he got richer.

Article continues below advertisement
sean diddy combs predicted he would be arrested over parties pp
Source: MEGA

Diddy is currently behind bars awaiting trial on federal sex crime charges.

Article continues below advertisement

She said: "He got a little cocky when he had a lot of money.

"Maybe he thinks he's better than God. Like nobody can touch him.

"When people get a lot of money and get so famous, they feel invincible."

And she believes he treated his on/off girlfriend Kim Porter like "s---", adding: "Every time he cheated on her, he bought her something, like a house, a Bentley, a ring, or jewelry.

"He just got away with too many things."

Article continues below advertisement
Diddy & Kim Porter in 2006
Source: MEGA

Diddy with ex-partner Kim Porter 12 years before her passing.

Article continues below advertisement

Fonseca later expressed her shock at seeing the tape of Diddy beating up his ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura when it was released in May.

She said: "That was very violent.

"But that doesn't mean that he did all these sex things. He was never inappropriate with me, but maybe he is a freak in the bedroom."

She continued: "It's sad that he beat up Cassie and got violent because that shows another side of him."

Article continues below advertisement

Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.

More From Radar Online

    RadarOnline Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.