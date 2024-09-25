'Sex-Crazed' Diddy Accused of Handing Out Spiked Shots at 'Freak Offs' — as He's Hit With Fresh Drug-Rape Lawsuit
Sean 'Diddy' Combs handed out "drugged shots" to partygoers at his "freak offs", according to a top celebrity photographer.
RadarOnline.com can reveal Selma Fonseca was invited by Diddy, 54, to his infamous gatherings at his Florida mansion and saw first-hand the debauched antics allegedly taking place.
As well as handing out shots laced with drugs, she claimed Diddy's bodyguard was always holding a bottle of champagne – which was also believed to be riddled with MDMA.
She said: "He always had a tray of shots he would give to people.
"I think those shots had drugs in them. I had one of those shots and I got pretty happy."
On the MDNA-laced champagne, Fonseca added: "He always had a bodyguard with a bottle of champagne in his hand. I heard that supposedly, the champagne had drugs in it.
"Maybe now, thinking back, that particular bottle was for him and his guests that he wants to get high with."
Forseca's allegations were made amid a fresh lawsuit filed against Diddy by Thalia Graves, who claimed the rapper gave her a drink laced with drugs before engaging in non-consensual sex.
She also alleged Diddy secretly filmed the assault, which also featured his associate Joseph Sherman, it has been claimed.
Fonseca claimed she never saw Diddy engage in any sexual activity when she attended the parties in the 1990s and 2000s, but admitted the rapper was obsessed with sex.
Speaking to The U.S. Sun, she said: "His parties were very sexual... Even the food was sexual. Very opulent.
"The best of the best. I think that brings people to a point that they feel important and sexy."
Fonseca continued: "This is a guy who spends at least $500,000 on a party.
"He likes sexy stuff. Look at the women he dates. I think he loves sex. And he likes sexy things. Sexy women, sexy parties, beautiful stuff."
Fonseca noticed a considerable change in Diddy’s behavior when he turned 40 – believing he had become more "cocky" as he got richer.
She said: "He got a little cocky when he had a lot of money.
"Maybe he thinks he's better than God. Like nobody can touch him.
"When people get a lot of money and get so famous, they feel invincible."
And she believes he treated his on/off girlfriend Kim Porter like "s---", adding: "Every time he cheated on her, he bought her something, like a house, a Bentley, a ring, or jewelry.
"He just got away with too many things."
Fonseca later expressed her shock at seeing the tape of Diddy beating up his ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura when it was released in May.
She said: "That was very violent.
"But that doesn't mean that he did all these sex things. He was never inappropriate with me, but maybe he is a freak in the bedroom."
She continued: "It's sad that he beat up Cassie and got violent because that shows another side of him."
