Sean "Diddy" Combs

Yet Another Top Music Power-Player Distances Themselves From Diddy's Infamous 'White Parties' and 'Freak Offs': 'I Didn't Go!'

Source: MEGA

Damon Dash says he didn't go to any of Diddy's alleged sex parties.

By:

Sept. 24 2024, Published 1:00 p.m. ET

Damon Dash is the latest hip hop mogul to distance himself from Sean 'Diddy' Combs and his so-called "freak offs".

RadarOnline.com can reveal the music executive has opened up about Diddy's "shocking situation" as his former friend remains behind bars following his arrest on federal sex crime charges.

According to Dash, he "didn't go to those parties".

Source: MEGA

Damon Dash is distancing himself from Diddy as old pictures of them hanging out resurface.

As fans learn more about what really went down at Diddy's alleged "freak offs", pictures have resurfaced of Dash with a slew of celebrities at Diddy's Hamptons mansion.

The New York native, who co-founded Roc-A-Fella Records with Jay-Z, 54, is speaking out after a series of photos resurfaced showing him and Diddy, 54, hanging out with Jennifer Lopez, 55, Jay-Z and the late Aaliyah at the Bad Boy Records founder's White Party in July 2000.

Dash explained his romance with the One in a Million singer, which lasted until her death in August 2001, had not even started when the pictures were taken.

He said: "Ain't s--- happen in the Hamptons ... that's the day I met (Aaliyah).

"We hung out there, and then we left and that's what happened."

Source: MEGA

Dash made clear he hung out with Diddy at his Hampton's White Party – but not in LA or Miami.

He added: "That was 20 years ago, that was not in L.A. or Miami" – referring to the two homes where the alleged "freak off" sex parties took place.

Dash continued: "I know they're gonna play games with those pictures. It's all good, I don't really care."

He also explained he is not surprised by the lack of support Diddy has received from the entertainment industry.

Dash said: "People will sit there and watch people do things that could be immoral, but until they get caught, no one says anything. Whether it's illegal or immoral for me, I just break out, I don't wait for people to get busted.

"I don't wait for someone else to say that they're doing something wrong – if something is against my moral fabric, then I'm moving on."

Last week, Diddy pleaded not guilty to charges of federal sex trafficking and racketeering. He remains behind bars.

Source: MEGA

Diddy remains behind bars following his arrest last week.

Along with the new pictures making the rounds, Dash, 53, is also locked in a battle with his former partner Jay-Z.

As RadarOnline.com reported, the battle centers around Jay-Z's debut album, Reasonable Doubt.

In 2021, Dash attempted to auction his share of Reasonable Doubt as an NFT – leading Jay-Z, now the president of Roc-A-Fella, to file a lawsuit claiming Dash couldn't sell the rights without his approval

Their ongoing feud is back in the news as Jay-Z is accused of sabotaging the album's rights auction.

New York City has a vested interest in the sale of the album because Dash is supposed to use any profit to pay off his massive $193,000 child support debt. He also owes the state several millions in back taxes.

Source: MEGA

Dash is trying to sell off his piece of Jay-Z's first album to pay off his debts.

Dash and his ex-wife, fashion designer Rachel Roy, 50, were married from 2005 to 2009 and have two daughters: model Ava Dash, 24, and Tallulah Dash, 16.

He is also father to son Dame 'Boogie' Dash, 32, with ex-Linda Williams; son Lucky, 20, with ex-Cindy Morales; and three-year-old son Dusko, with fiancée Raquel Horn.

Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.

