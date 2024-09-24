Yet Another Top Music Power-Player Distances Themselves From Diddy's Infamous 'White Parties' and 'Freak Offs': 'I Didn’t Go!'

As fans learn more about what really went down at Diddy's alleged "freak offs", pictures have resurfaced of Dash with a slew of celebrities at Diddy's Hamptons mansion.

The New York native, who co-founded Roc-A-Fella Records with Jay-Z, 54, is speaking out after a series of photos resurfaced showing him and Diddy, 54, hanging out with Jennifer Lopez, 55, Jay-Z and the late Aaliyah at the Bad Boy Records founder's White Party in July 2000.

Dash explained his romance with the One in a Million singer, which lasted until her death in August 2001, had not even started when the pictures were taken.

He said: "Ain't s--- happen in the Hamptons ... that's the day I met (Aaliyah).

"We hung out there, and then we left and that's what happened."