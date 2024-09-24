Yet Another Top Music Power-Player Distances Themselves From Diddy's Infamous 'White Parties' and 'Freak Offs': 'I Didn't Go!'
Damon Dash is the latest hip hop mogul to distance himself from Sean 'Diddy' Combs and his so-called "freak offs".
RadarOnline.com can reveal the music executive has opened up about Diddy's "shocking situation" as his former friend remains behind bars following his arrest on federal sex crime charges.
According to Dash, he "didn't go to those parties".
As fans learn more about what really went down at Diddy's alleged "freak offs", pictures have resurfaced of Dash with a slew of celebrities at Diddy's Hamptons mansion.
The New York native, who co-founded Roc-A-Fella Records with Jay-Z, 54, is speaking out after a series of photos resurfaced showing him and Diddy, 54, hanging out with Jennifer Lopez, 55, Jay-Z and the late Aaliyah at the Bad Boy Records founder's White Party in July 2000.
Dash explained his romance with the One in a Million singer, which lasted until her death in August 2001, had not even started when the pictures were taken.
He said: "Ain't s--- happen in the Hamptons ... that's the day I met (Aaliyah).
"We hung out there, and then we left and that's what happened."
He added: "That was 20 years ago, that was not in L.A. or Miami" – referring to the two homes where the alleged "freak off" sex parties took place.
Dash continued: "I know they're gonna play games with those pictures. It's all good, I don't really care."
He also explained he is not surprised by the lack of support Diddy has received from the entertainment industry.
Dash said: "People will sit there and watch people do things that could be immoral, but until they get caught, no one says anything. Whether it's illegal or immoral for me, I just break out, I don't wait for people to get busted.
"I don't wait for someone else to say that they're doing something wrong – if something is against my moral fabric, then I'm moving on."
Last week, Diddy pleaded not guilty to charges of federal sex trafficking and racketeering. He remains behind bars.
- Sean 'Diddy' Combs 'Launching Desperate Fire Sale of Assets' As Sex Trafficking Case Court Costs are Set To Run Into Hundreds of Millions
- Kim Kardashian's Sex Tape Ex Ray J Opens Up About Diddy's 'Freak Off' Parties — as Reality Star's Lawyer Slaps X User With Cease and Desist Over Video 'Blackmail' Claims
- Eminem Hailed by Fans as 'Diddy Scandal Prophet' After Scathing Lyrics on New Album Decoded as 'Rape Rapper Warning'
DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.
Along with the new pictures making the rounds, Dash, 53, is also locked in a battle with his former partner Jay-Z.
As RadarOnline.com reported, the battle centers around Jay-Z's debut album, Reasonable Doubt.
In 2021, Dash attempted to auction his share of Reasonable Doubt as an NFT – leading Jay-Z, now the president of Roc-A-Fella, to file a lawsuit claiming Dash couldn't sell the rights without his approval
Their ongoing feud is back in the news as Jay-Z is accused of sabotaging the album's rights auction.
New York City has a vested interest in the sale of the album because Dash is supposed to use any profit to pay off his massive $193,000 child support debt. He also owes the state several millions in back taxes.
Dash and his ex-wife, fashion designer Rachel Roy, 50, were married from 2005 to 2009 and have two daughters: model Ava Dash, 24, and Tallulah Dash, 16.
He is also father to son Dame 'Boogie' Dash, 32, with ex-Linda Williams; son Lucky, 20, with ex-Cindy Morales; and three-year-old son Dusko, with fiancée Raquel Horn.
Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.