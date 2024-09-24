Your tip
Justin Bieber at Center of Diddy Abuse Rumors as Theories Spread He Referenced Their Sinister Relationship in 'Lonely' Song Lyrics

Justin Bieber at Center of Diddy Abuse Rumors as Theories Spread He Referenced Their Sinister Relationship in 'Lonely' Song Lyrics
Justin Bieber socialized with Sean 'Diddy' Combs while he was still a minor.

Sept. 24 2024, Published 12:45 p.m. ET

Justin Bieber secretly referenced his sinister relationship with Sean 'Diddy' Combs in his song Lonely, fans have claimed.

The singer, 30, socialized with the disgraced rapper when he was a minor, which was recently exposed in a resurfaced video of Diddy, 54, documenting his "48 hours" with him.

And RadarOnline.com can reveal 'Beliebers' believe the Canadian hinted about what allegedly happened between him and Diddy in his track Lonely, from his 2021 album Justice.

justin bieber at centre of diddy abuse rumors as theories spread he referenced their sinister relationship in sick and lonely song lyrics
Fans believe Bieber addressed feelings about Diddy in his song Lonely.

Bieber sings: "And everybody saw me sick/And it felt like no one gave a s---/ They criticized the things I did as an idiot kid.

"What if you had it all/ And it felt like nobody to call? Maybe then you know me/'Cause I've had everything/ But no one's listening/ And that's just lonely. I'm so lonely. Lonely."

justin bieber at centre of diddy abuse rumors as theories spread he referenced their sinister relationship in sick and lonely song lyrics
Diddy is 24 years Bieber's senior – but they still partied together.

Days after Diddy was arrested in New York for sex trafficking charges, fans began questioning his relationship with Bieber and feel the “creepy” resurfaced video has taken on a whole new meaning.

Writing on X, one fan said: "No one protected him. Not even his family. I absolutely adore this song but the words have always stood out to me. I hope he can heal with time."

justin bieber at centre of diddy abuse rumors as theories spread he referenced their sinister relationship in sick and lonely song lyrics
Bieber attended one of Diddy's X-rated bashes, according to Khloe Kardashian.

Khloe Kardashian has previously revealed she saw Bieber at one of Diddy's infamous parties, where the reality star claimed: "Half of the guests were naked."

Bieber was just 15 when he featured in Diddy's "48 hours" video.

In the resurfaced clip, Diddy, who is 24 years his senior, stands next to Bieber and tells the camera: "He's having 48 hours with Diddy, where we hanging out and what we're doing we can't really disclose."

shocking diddy documentary makers kids tv expose rappers pattern depravity
Fans have branded Diddy's behavior around Bieber "creepy".

Diddy continued: "But it's definitely a 15-year-old's dream. I have been given custody of him.

"He's signed to Usher and I had legal guardianship of him but for the next 48 hours he's with me and we're gonna go full crazy."

Bieber responds by smiling and looking up at Diddy as he talks, remarking "yeah" and "full crazy".

Four years later, when Bieber was 19, he admitted to "doing heavy drugs" and "abusing all of my relationships" on a post he shared on Instagram.

He wrote: "I became resentful, disrespectful to women and angry. I became distant to everyone who loved me and I was hiding behind a shell of a person that I had become."

Bieber has allegedly been "thrown" by the accusations against Diddy.

justin bieber
Bieber refuses to discuss links with Diddy following the rapper's arrest.

A source told DailyMail.com: "Bieber is so disturbed by the Diddy news and is unwilling to process it or discuss it so he has shut off.

"So many people who helped to make him who he is were very close to Diddy and it has completely thrown him.

"Justin hasn't been responding on this since the home raids. He's not going to."

The insider added Bieber also deeply regrets having collaborated with the disgraced mogul last year, and would never have done so had he known the allegations that have since come to light.

They continued: "He had a long break from Diddy when he believes most of this took place and he had distanced himself from him.

"He was featured on Diddy's most recent album, and had he known any of this, there is no way he would have done it."

