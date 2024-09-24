Justin Bieber at Center of Diddy Abuse Rumors as Theories Spread He Referenced Their Sinister Relationship in 'Lonely' Song Lyrics

Justin Bieber secretly referenced his sinister relationship with Sean 'Diddy' Combs in his song Lonely, fans have claimed.

The singer, 30, socialized with the disgraced rapper when he was a minor, which was recently exposed in a resurfaced video of Diddy, 54, documenting his "48 hours" with him.

And RadarOnline.com can reveal 'Beliebers' believe the Canadian hinted about what allegedly happened between him and Diddy in his track Lonely, from his 2021 album Justice.