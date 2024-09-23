Sean 'Diddy' Combs 'Launching Desperate Fire Sale of Assets' As Sex Trafficking Case Court Costs are Set To Run Into Hundreds of Millions
Sean "Diddy" Combs has launched a "desperate" fire sale of his assets ahead of his sex trafficking case.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the disgraced music mogul's legal woes have continued to mount as a Michigan judge smacked the scandal-ridden rapper with a $100million default civil judgement.
Insiders revealed Combs, 55, has begun selling off his assets to pay his legal fees.
The sky-high payout settled damaging allegations against Combs, who was accused of drugging and sexually assaulting a man 27 years ago during an alleged orgy in Detroit.
Derrick Lee Cardello-Smith – who is a 51-year-old Michigan inmate serving up to 75 years for first-degree criminal sexual conduct and kidnapping – alleged Combs spiked his drink at a 1997 soirée and violated him when he was unconscious.
He wrote in a June complaint against the mogul he passed out after "Sean Combs said to me, 'I added a little something to (the drink) for you. I will get (sex) from you anyway, one way or another.'"
Although Combs vehemently denied the allegations through his attorney, he failed to file a response to Cardello-Smith's lawsuit – and as a result, was ordered to pay $10million a month.
Cardello-Smith's complaint was among several lawsuits filed against Combs since last year – and amid a federal investigation into sex trafficking claims. Combs' multiple accusers accused him of sexual and physical assault.
Combs has already paid an undisclosed amount, rumored to be in the millions, to ex-girlfriend Casandra "Cassie" Ventura after a disturbing video captured him dragging and kicking her down a hotel hallway in 2016.
Another lawsuit – from former Danity Kane member Dawn Richard – claimed Combs inappropriately fondled her and locked her in a car.
She claimed in court documents she witnessed him manhandling Ventura in his Los Angeles home.
While Combs has called the allegations "sickening", he's attempted to unload his 17,000-square foot L.A. home – one of two properties raided by FBI investigators – for $61.5million.
A source told us: "The walls certainly seem to be closing in on him."
Meanwhile, Combs remained behind bars after being arrested in New York amid a grand jury indictment on sex trafficking, kidnapping and racketeering charges.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Combs' has been denied multiple attempts to get out of jail on bond, even after his lawyers offered $50million bail.
U.S. District Court Judge Andrew L. Carter declared "no condition or set of conditions" could ensure the safety of witnesses and the community if Combs were to be released.
Prosecutors argued Combs had an alleged history of extorting his victims.
