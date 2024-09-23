Sean 'Diddy' Combs 'Launching Desperate Fire Sale of Assets' As Sex Trafficking Case Court Costs are Set To Run Into Hundreds of Millions

He wrote in a June complaint against the mogul he passed out after "Sean Combs said to me, 'I added a little something to (the drink) for you. I will get (sex) from you anyway, one way or another.'"

Although Combs vehemently denied the allegations through his attorney, he failed to file a response to Cardello-Smith's lawsuit – and as a result, was ordered to pay $10million a month.

Cardello-Smith's complaint was among several lawsuits filed against Combs since last year – and amid a federal investigation into sex trafficking claims. Combs' multiple accusers accused him of sexual and physical assault.