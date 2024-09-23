More Tragedy for Danny Masterson Family: Rapist Actor's Ex-Stepfather and Scientology Whistleblower Joe Reaiche Dead Aged 66
Disgraced actor Danny Masterson's family has been hit by yet another tragedy.
RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal the convicted rapist's former step-father, Joe Reaiche, has died at age 66.
Reaiche, who left the Church of Scientology in 2005, became estranged from his family and later accused the church of "brainwashing" his children, including daughter Alanna Masterson.
A source told RadarOnline.com the Walking Dead actress never reunited with her father before his sudden death on September 4. His death comes as Alanna and her husband, Paul Longo, welcomed their first child together, son Vito.
Reaiche's death was confirmed by his brother Anthony, who said the former rugby player and Scientology whistleblower died while on a business trip in London.
According to journalist Tony Ortega, Reaiche's family are awaiting his death certificate and have started the process of arranging for his remains to be transported back to his native Australia.
Reaiche married fellow Scientologist Carol Masterson in 1984, becoming the step-father to the former That 70's Show actor and his brother, Christopher.
While the couple raised their children as Scientologists, Reaiche later left the church in 2005, the same year he claimed his children had been "brainwashed" by the church into cutting him out of their lives.
He previously claimed Scientology was "a very deep and sordid abyss" and would continue as such "until it loses its charity status or its tax-exempt status. Until then, what it does to families is absolute evil that’s allowed to persist", according to Vanity Fair.
After a failed business venture, which he pursued with fellow Scientologists, Reaiche strayed further from the church. While he and Carol divorced in 1995, he remained close to his children and step-children.
Then, he claimed the fail nail came when he attempted to help his son who was struggling in school by applying Scientology's "technology and techniques in my own way".
Carol was said to have found the materials, photocopied them and presented them to the church, which then determined the former clergyman "traduced founder L. Ron Hubbard’s teachings and technologies".
- Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis 'Set to Renew Vows' After Marriage Strained by Danny Masterson Rape Scandal
- Danny Who? Jailed Actor's Ex-Wife Bijou Phillips 'Enjoying' Life, Moving On With New BF After Leaving Disgraced 'That '70s Show' Star
- Mila and Ashton: Still Friends With Jailed Danny Masterson's Sex Fiend Brother!
DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.
Following a meeting with Scientology's "court of ethics", Reaiche was deemed a "suppressive person" and told "the only person I could be in communication with is the International Justice Chief in California".
He recalled the moment he found out he was exiled from the church: "I immediately called my kids who were in Glendale, California, with their mother, no answer. I called probably 20 times, no answer. I called all my friends; no answer."
While Reaiche remained estranged from his children, he insisted he still cared for them.
He previously said: "I love my kids. Maybe I'll bump into them one day. They’re probably going to be shocked. But I’m just going to say, 'I love you. I hope you do well. I’ll miss you for the rest of my life. I’ll always be your dad.'
"I can’t hoodwink them. I can't kidnap them and I can't convince them because they’re brainwashed."
Reaiche also spoke out after Masterson was sentenced to 30 years behind bars after being found guilty of rape.
Following Masterson's sentencing, letters from his friends and family written to the court were revealed. Among them included letters from Reaiche's children, Alanna and Jordan, who alleged he abandoned them as small children and Masterson helped raise them in his alleged absence.
Upon being informed of their letters, Reaiche denied their claims, saying: "My son and daughter have very short memories about their dad."
Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.