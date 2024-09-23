Pictured: TV Legend Bob Barker Finally Gets Low-Key Tombstone 13 Months After Death — Near 'Friends' Star Matthew Perry's Final Resting Spot
Game show legend Bob Barker's final resting place finally has a grave marker – 13 months after he passed away.
RadarOnline.com exclusively obtained photos of the longtime host of The Price is Right host's recently placed headstone.
Barker died aged 99 in Los Angeles on August 26, 2023. He was buried at Forest Lawn Memorial Cemetery near late Friends star Matthew Perry.
A single red rose was placed on the new bronze stone plaque marking Barker's final resting place.
The marker simply read "Robert W. Barker" along with the year of his birth and death, "1923 – 2023".
Despite Barker being a beloved entertainment figure for decades, his death was not memorialized.
Instead, friends and family of the game show host honored his last wishes and did not hold a funeral or memorial service.
At the time of his death, his longtime publicist Roger Neal revealed the TV legend asked his loved ones to "not to have a funeral or memorial service" when he passed.
Neal added: "He just felt that should be something very private. So we’re just following his wishes. He wanted the burial to be private."
He was laid to rest next to wife Dorothy Jo (née Gideon), who passed away after a battle with lung cancer in 1981 at age 57.
Neal added: "They’ll be together, side by side at Forest Lawn cemetery in the Hollywood hills."
As RadarOnline.com reported, the host and animal activist's cause of death was ruled as natural causes.
Barker passed away peacefully at his home in Los Angeles.
Throughout his life he faced several health issues, including multiple bouts of skin cancer and falls prompting trips to the emergency room.
After his death, it was revealed he left a substantial amount of money to a cause near and dear to his heart.
Throughout his lifetime, Barker donated millions to support the study of animal rights – and his service did not stop with his death.
Barker's inner circle revealed he donated the lion's share of his $70million estate to animal rights organizations.
A longtime friend shared: "Bob's love of animals was well-known throughout his lifetime, so this shouldn't come as a surprise.
Neal additionally confirmed, "The bulk of Bob's estate will be donated to humane organizations and military charities".
Of course, Barker's love of animals and advocacy was well-known to loyal viewers.
At the end of each The Price is Right episode, Barker reminded viewers of the importance of spaying and neutering pets to reduce the stray population and overcrowding issues plaguing animal shelters across the country.
In 2010, the Sea Shepherd Conservation Society used $5million provided by Barker to purchase and outfit a ship to battle Japanese whaling operations. That ship was christened the MY Bob Barker in his honor.
The same year, he donated $2.5million to PETA, which the organization used to purchase office space, which eventually became the Bob Barker Building.
