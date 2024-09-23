Pictured: TV Legend Bob Barker Finally Gets Low-Key Tombstone 13 Months After Death — Near 'Friends' Star Matthew Perry's Final Resting Spot

Barker died aged 99 in Los Angeles on August 26, 2023. He was buried at Forest Lawn Memorial Cemetery near late Friends star Matthew Perry .

RadarOnline.com exclusively obtained photos of the longtime host of The Price is Right host's recently placed headstone.

Despite Barker being a beloved entertainment figure for decades, his death was not memorialized.

The marker simply read "Robert W. Barker" along with the year of his birth and death, "1923 – 2023".

A single red rose was placed on the new bronze stone plaque marking Barker's final resting place .

Instead, friends and family of the game show host honored his last wishes and did not hold a funeral or memorial service.

At the time of his death, his longtime publicist Roger Neal revealed the TV legend asked his loved ones to "not to have a funeral or memorial service" when he passed.

Neal added: "He just felt that should be something very private. So we’re just following his wishes. He wanted the burial to be private."