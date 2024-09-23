'Octomom' Natalie Suleman, 49, Announces She's a Grandmother 15 Years After Giving Birth to First Surviving Octuplets: 'We Are So Blessed'
'Octomom' Natalie Suleman has announced the birth of her first grandchild.
RadarOnline.com can reveal Suleman, who first came to international attention in January 2009 when she gave birth to the first surviving octuplets, welcomed a granddaughter on August 30.
She said in an Instagram post over the weekend: "Thank you my son and my lovely daughter in law for giving us this beautiful gift!
"We are so blessed that she is a new addition to our family! Baby girl you are so very loved and we can't wait to watch you grow!! 8/30/24."
Suleman, who is 49 and has a total of 14 children, did not reveal which of her sons is now a father.
Fans of the national sensation dubbed 'Octomom' rushed to Instagram to congratulate Suleman on the birth of her first grandchild.
One person wrote: "OMG can't believe you are a grandma now."
Another added: "Congratulations. May God bless you and your family with Love and Happiness."
A third follower said: "YOU ARE A GRANDMA NOW! CONGRATULATIONS!"
As RadarOnline.com reported, Suleman gave birth to octuplets Noah, Maliyah, Isaiah, Nariyah, Jeremiah, Jonah, Josiah and Makai on January 26, 2009. They are 15.
She welcomed her other six children – Elijah, 23, Amerah, 22, Joshua, 22, Aidan, 19, and twins Calyssa and Caleb, 17 – between 2001 and 2007.
Despite being a busy mom of 14, Suleman took to social media last year to flaunt her figure – and to reveal her secret to staying healthy amid such a "stressful" life.
She said: "I've been asked for years how I stay physically strong and healthy (and mentally sane), in spite of my stressful, busy lifestyle with such a big family.
"Lifting weights has been my method of constructively channeling stress, consistently, for over 30 years.
"Weight training has become even more of a priority subsequent to birthing octuplets, to maintain my strength and mobility alone."
Suleman also reemerged in January 2022 after going missing in action for several years despite bursting onto the scene following her highly-publicized pregnancy 13 years earlier.
RadarOnline.com obtained exclusive photos of her and the eight children who made her famous as she celebrated the octuplets' 13th birthday at the time.
The ex-porn star hit the town with her tribe of children and visited a bowling alley near their home in Orange County, California.
But despite the high publicity, the woman dubbed 'Octomom' has not been without her share of scandal and controversy.
In 2014, five years after welcoming eight children via IVF, Suleman pleaded not guilty to welfare fraud charges after being accused of failing to report $30,000 she earned while working as a porn star and topless dancer.
The famous mom was ordered to pay $26,000 in restitution and complete 200 hours of community service. She also spent two years on probation.
