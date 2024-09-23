'Octomom' Natalie Suleman, 49, Announces She's a Grandmother 15 Years After Giving Birth to First Surviving Octuplets: 'We Are So Blessed'

'Octomom' Natalie Suleman has announced the birth of her first grandchild.

RadarOnline.com can reveal Suleman, who first came to international attention in January 2009 when she gave birth to the first surviving octuplets, welcomed a granddaughter on August 30.

She said in an Instagram post over the weekend: "Thank you my son and my lovely daughter in law for giving us this beautiful gift!

"We are so blessed that she is a new addition to our family! Baby girl you are so very loved and we can't wait to watch you grow!! 8/30/24."