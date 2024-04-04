Church of Scientology Accused of Attempting to DERAIL Danny Masterson's Trial by Harassing Prosecutor
Danny Masterson's rape victims came forward with explosive claims against the Church of Scientology, accusing them of trying to "derail" the criminal proceedings in a shocking newly revealed legal filing the church vehemently denied.
A stunning declaration from civil attorney Simon Leen in Dec. 2023 stated that "Defendants and their agents engaged in a campaign of harassment and intimidation" that was allegedly directed at one of the prosecutors assigned to Masterson's trial, RadarOnline.com has learned.
It was alleged that the individual's home and car windows were broken, home electronics were tampered with, and that agents "surveilled the prosecutor," according to the Los Angeles Times.
A name for the prosecutor was not included, while a rep for the Church of Scientology has denied wrongdoing and claimed they are being falsely blamed.
"Allegations that the Church harassed or intimidated witnesses, prosecutors, or law enforcement officers are categorically false," said church spokesperson Karin Pouw. "There is zero evidence to support these scandalous allegations — indeed, all available evidence demonstrates the Church had nothing to do with the alleged acts."
Some have linked the similarities between the declaration and past claims made by L.A. County Deputy Dist. Atty. Reinhold Mueller last fall, according to a video reviewed by The Times, although he never directly blamed the church for the bizarre incidents that unfolded in 2022.
Mueller previously said that he was "run off the road" and that his home was vandalized, alleging that his cellular and internet service had been disconnected at his residence ahead of the trial.
LAPD detectives handling the case were also "stalked," Mueller said in the video, further alleging their "photographs taken while they were off-duty."
Pouw, on the other hand, said that an "anti-Scientology bias" was prevalent throughout the trial, accusing a judge of their "unconstitutional" interpretation of church doctrine and claiming Mueller is "biased" against the faith.
It's now been several months since Masterson was convicted of two counts of rape in May 2023. The That '70s Show actor was sentenced to 30 years in prison.
RadarOnline.com exclusively learned that Masterson had 56 visits during his stint at the Men's Central Jail in Los Angeles before his first transfer to North Kern State Prison in Delano.
Masterson's ex Bijou Phillips filed for divorce soon after his sentencing and was later granted full and legal physical custody of their daughter while the disgraced actor has visitation rights.