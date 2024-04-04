Church of Scientology Accused of Attempting to DERAIL Danny Masterson's Trial by Harassing Prosecutor

It was alleged that the individual's home and car windows were broken, home electronics were tampered with, and that agents "surveilled the prosecutor," according to the Los Angeles Times.

A name for the prosecutor was not included, while a rep for the Church of Scientology has denied wrongdoing and claimed they are being falsely blamed.

"Allegations that the Church harassed or intimidated witnesses, prosecutors, or law enforcement officers are categorically false," said church spokesperson Karin Pouw. "There is zero evidence to support these scandalous allegations — indeed, all available evidence demonstrates the Church had nothing to do with the alleged acts."