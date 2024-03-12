REVEALED: What Danny Masterson Will Eat for His First Birthday Behind Bars
Danny Masterson will indulge in some good ol' chicken parmesan for his first birthday in lockup. RadarOnline.com has obtained the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) food menu, which reveals what the disgraced actor-turned-convicted sex pest will be served for breakfast, lunch, and dinner when he turns 48 on Wednesday, March 13.
His day at California Men's Colony (CMC) in San Luis Obispo, CA, will start with a typical prison breakfast, including cold cereal, fried eggs, diced turkey ham, country potatoes, and a biscuit. Masterson will be served ketchup and jelly for condiments and fresh fruit or juice with coffee and milk as beverage options.
The disgraced That '70s Show actor's lunch will consist of a roasted turkey sandwich on two slices of whole wheat bread, vegetables, fresh fruit, and two snack packs. Long gone are the days of birthday cheers; however, Masterson can celebrate with his prison pals and a sugar-free beverage.
Masterson's official birthday dinner will be the California prison's attempt at chicken parma. The CDCR's menu lists chicken breast with parmesan cheese and marinara sauce for Wednesday's supper. His sides will include a green salad with cucumbers and Italian dressing, white beans with tomatoes, onions, and peppers, and a random hamburger bun to dip or turn the parm into a sandwich.
This will likely mark Masterson's first birthday without a cake or dessert. Instead, he'll get fresh fruit and another sugar-free beverage to end his night with.
In September 2023, the actor was convicted of raping two women in the early 2000s at the height of his television career. Masterson began his 30-year sentence at the Men's Central Jail in Los Angeles before being transferred to North Kern State Prison in Delano in December.
He was then sent to Corcoran State Prison, famous for housing killer cult leader Charles Manson, before finally landing at his current minimum security prison last month.
This birthday doesn't just mark his first incarcerated, but also his first as a single man in over a decade. On September 18, Masterson's wife, Bijou Phillips, filed for divorce after 12 years of marriage and post-conviction.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
The pair share a daughter named Fianna, 10. Masterson agreed to give his ex full custody of their child for obvious reasons.
"Ms. Phillips has decided to file for divorce from her husband during this unfortunate time. Her priority remains with her daughter," her attorney said last year.
"This period has been unimaginably hard on the marriage and the family. Mr. Masterson was always present for Ms. Phillips during her most difficult times of her life. Ms. Phillips acknowledges that Mr. Masterson is a wonderful father to their daughter."