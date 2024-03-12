REVEALED: What Danny Masterson Will Eat for His First Birthday Behind Bars

Danny Masterson will indulge in some good ol' chicken parmesan for his first birthday in lockup. RadarOnline.com has obtained the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) food menu, which reveals what the disgraced actor-turned-convicted sex pest will be served for breakfast, lunch, and dinner when he turns 48 on Wednesday, March 13.

Masterson was transferred to California Men's Colony in San Luis Obispo, marking his third prison in two months.

His day at California Men's Colony (CMC) in San Luis Obispo, CA, will start with a typical prison breakfast, including cold cereal, fried eggs, diced turkey ham, country potatoes, and a biscuit. Masterson will be served ketchup and jelly for condiments and fresh fruit or juice with coffee and milk as beverage options.

The disgraced That '70s Show actor's lunch will consist of a roasted turkey sandwich on two slices of whole wheat bread, vegetables, fresh fruit, and two snack packs. Long gone are the days of birthday cheers; however, Masterson can celebrate with his prison pals and a sugar-free beverage.

Masterson's official birthday dinner will be the California prison's attempt at chicken parma. The CDCR's menu lists chicken breast with parmesan cheese and marinara sauce for Wednesday's supper. His sides will include a green salad with cucumbers and Italian dressing, white beans with tomatoes, onions, and peppers, and a random hamburger bun to dip or turn the parm into a sandwich.

This will likely mark Masterson's first birthday without a cake or dessert. Instead, he'll get fresh fruit and another sugar-free beverage to end his night with.