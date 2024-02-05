Family Torn Apart: Danny Masterson's Estranged Wife Bijou Phillips Spills About Life Post-Conviction and Divorce

Danny Masterson 's estranged wife, Bijou Phillips , is experiencing major life changes. After the That '70s Show star was thrown in prison to serve 30 years after being convicted of raping two women, she filed for divorce, quit Scientology, and began raising their daughter, Fianna , as a single mother — but she's coping just fine, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Phillips filed for divorce from Masterson after he was sentenced for raping two women in the early 2000s at the height of his career.

While Phillips appeared to be confident as her marriage to the convicted rapist crumbles, she may have been putting on a brave face.

Sources claimed the 43-year-old star found Masterson's recent prison transfer to a maximum security prison "very triggering." As this outlet reported, he was taken from North Kern State Prison to Corcoran State Prison last week. Masterson's new facility has a history of gruesome violence, including a sadistic beheading that allegedly went unnoticed by guards.

"She has been able to go out and also vacation which has been a stress relief to get back to a somewhat normal life, but it still hurts her inside that her life is forever changed," the source told Daily Mail.

"It is going to get better but also it will take forever to heal from it all. She has had a very stressful life dealing with this and what her father has been accused of. It has been an emotional toll that has taken her to places of extreme stress and heartache. That is going to continue for a long time."