Family Torn Apart: Danny Masterson's Estranged Wife Bijou Phillips Spills About Life Post-Conviction and Divorce
Danny Masterson's estranged wife, Bijou Phillips, is experiencing major life changes. After the That '70s Show star was thrown in prison to serve 30 years after being convicted of raping two women, she filed for divorce, quit Scientology, and began raising their daughter, Fianna, as a single mother — but she's coping just fine, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Phillips gave a rare update on her life without Masterson.
“I’m doing good,” the actress told E! News over the weekend at a Janie’s Fund charity event, noting that she and Fianna are a “great little team.”
While Phillips appeared to be confident as her marriage to the convicted rapist crumbles, she may have been putting on a brave face.
Sources claimed the 43-year-old star found Masterson's recent prison transfer to a maximum security prison "very triggering." As this outlet reported, he was taken from North Kern State Prison to Corcoran State Prison last week. Masterson's new facility has a history of gruesome violence, including a sadistic beheading that allegedly went unnoticed by guards.
Phillips filed for divorce from Masterson after he was sentenced for raping two women in the early 2000s at the height of his career. Despite their 12-year marriage ending, insiders claimed the actress is taking "forever to heal" and "dreading" her daughter's upcoming birthday — which will mark their first celebration without him.
"She has been able to go out and also vacation which has been a stress relief to get back to a somewhat normal life, but it still hurts her inside that her life is forever changed," the source told Daily Mail.
"It is going to get better but also it will take forever to heal from it all. She has had a very stressful life dealing with this and what her father has been accused of. It has been an emotional toll that has taken her to places of extreme stress and heartache. That is going to continue for a long time."
Years ago, Phillips' sister accused their late father, Mamas and Papas singer John Phillips, of raping her. She claimed she was forced to get an abortion after one of their alleged encounters.
Phillips defended her father, who died in 2001, and she also stood by Masterson during his trial, only finally pulling the plug on their marriage after his conviction.
Phillips also reportedly quit Scientology when Masterson was declared an SP [suppressive person] after losing his legal battle.
“Bijou left a few weeks after she found out that Danny had been declared an SP [suppressive person] for not living up to the standards of the church,” a church insider told Daily Mail last month.