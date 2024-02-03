Danny Masterson's Ex Bijou Phillips 'Triggered' by His Move to Maximum Security Prison Where Inmate Was Beheaded

As this outlet reported, the California prison where the That '70s Show actor now calls home has a history of gruesome violence, including a sadistic beheading that allegedly went unnoticed by guards.

Danny Masterson 's estranged wife, Bijou Phillips , is finding it hard to cope with his recent prison move, with an insider sharing that her convicted rapist ex's transfer has been "very triggering" for her amid their divorce, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The actress is allegedly taking "forever to heal" from the heartbreak and "dreading" her daughter's upcoming birthday — which will mark their first celebration without him.

Phillips filed for divorce from Masterson after he was sentenced to 30 years for raping two women in the early 2000s at the height of his career. Despite their 12-year marriage ending,

"The move that Danny has made to his new prison was very triggering for Bijou and stirred up past emotions that she is still trying to deal with," they shared.

"She has been able to go out and also vacation which has been a stress relief to get back to a somewhat normal life, but it still hurts her inside that her life is forever changed," the source spilled.

"It is going to get better but also it will take forever to heal from it all. She has had a very stressful life dealing with this and what her father has been accused of. It has been an emotional toll that has taken her to places of extreme stress and heartache. That is going to continue for a long time."