Danny Masterson's Ex Bijou Phillips 'Triggered' by His Move to Maximum Security Prison Where Inmate Was Beheaded
Danny Masterson's estranged wife, Bijou Phillips, is finding it hard to cope with his recent prison move, with an insider sharing that her convicted rapist ex's transfer has been "very triggering" for her amid their divorce, RadarOnline.com has learned.
As this outlet reported, the California prison where the That '70s Show actor now calls home has a history of gruesome violence, including a sadistic beheading that allegedly went unnoticed by guards.
Phillips filed for divorce from Masterson after he was sentenced to 30 years for raping two women in the early 2000s at the height of his career. Despite their 12-year marriage ending, the actress is allegedly taking "forever to heal" from the heartbreak and "dreading" her daughter's upcoming birthday — which will mark their first celebration without him.
Masterson's transfer from North Kern State Prison to Corcoran State Prison has taken "an emotional toll" on Phillips this week, an insider told Daily Mail.
"The move that Danny has made to his new prison was very triggering for Bijou and stirred up past emotions that she is still trying to deal with," they shared.
"She has been able to go out and also vacation which has been a stress relief to get back to a somewhat normal life, but it still hurts her inside that her life is forever changed," the source spilled.
"It is going to get better but also it will take forever to heal from it all. She has had a very stressful life dealing with this and what her father has been accused of. It has been an emotional toll that has taken her to places of extreme stress and heartache. That is going to continue for a long time."
In 2009, her sister accused their father, who was the late Mamas and Papas singer John Phillips, of raping her. She claimed she was forced to get an abortion after one of their alleged encounters.
Phillips defended her father, who died in 2001, revealing, "I'm 29 now, I've talked to everyone who was around during that time, I've asked the hard questions. I do not believe my sister. Our father [was] many things. This is not one of them."
- Convicted Rapist Danny Masterson in Limbo at LA Jail With No Prison or Transfer Date in Sight
- Danny Masterson Under 24-Hour Surveillance in Jail as He Awaits Prison Transfer Following 30-Year Sentence
- Danny Masterson Transferred to Prison Where Inmate Was Allegedly Beheaded by Cellmate in Sadistic Torture Killing
She stood by Masterson during his trial, only finally pulling the plug on their marriage after his conviction. While Phillips is allegedly trying to mend her broken heart, she's said to be in "mama bear mode," with the source sharing, "Birthdays are going to be so hard, and Bijou is dreading upcoming ones because it will make her think of all that she has lost and that her family has lost."
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
Masterson's new location was also the prison where notorious serial killer Charles Manson lived until he died in 2017, and it was rocked by a horrifying high-profile murder years later when one of the prisoners was allegedly tortured and decapitated his cellmate.
Inmate Jaime Osuna is said to have removed several body parts from his cellmate, Luis Romero, using a sharp metal object wrapped in a string and attached to a handle to remove his alleged victim's eye, finger, and a portion of his lung.
Osuna also allegedly cut the sides of Romero's mouth to make a joker-like smile.
Romero's family sued and questioned why his body wasn't found sooner. They claimed his cell bars were covered with a white sheet and suggested the guards did not do a thorough check as required.
They also asked why their loved one was even in a cell with Osuna, who had a history of torturing people. The lawsuit is ongoing.