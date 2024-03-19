Reunited: Danny Masterson's Estranged Wife Bijou Phillips Brings Daughter to Visit Dad in Prison for First Time Since Conviction
Danny Masterson had two special visitors to occupy his time on his first birthday behind bars. The actor-turned-convicted rapist's estranged wife, Bijou Phillips, and the daughter he gave up custody of, 10-year-old Fianna, were photographed leaving California Men's Colony in San Luis Obispo, CA, over the weekend, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Despite their ongoing divorce, Phillips sucked up the split for the sake of their only kid, taking Fianna to see her father for the first time since he began serving his 30-year sentence. The actress held her head high while exiting the state prison with her daughter in tow and paperwork in her hands.
Wearing tan-colored pants, a loose green sweater, and shoes without laces, Masterson's soon-to-be ex-wife pulled dark sunglasses over her eyes, possibly to conceal her emotions from nearby shutterbugs.
Fianna didn't appear as cool, calm, and collected as her mama. In the photos obtained by Daily Mail, Masterson and Phillips' only child looked downcast just minutes after saying goodbye to her incarcerated father. She looked downcast while following her famous mother out of the prison and through the parking lot to their car.
Fianna recently turned 10, marking the first birthday Masterson wasn't there for.
Speaking of birthdays, the embattled That '70s Show actor turned 48 years old on March 13 — and only RadarOnline.com revealed what food was served for breakfast, lunch, and dinner on his special day.
Phillips' prison visit came six months after she filed for divorce. She pulled the plug on their 12-year marriage after he was convicted of raping two women in the early 2000s at the height of his television career.
Masterson agreed to give his ex full custody of their daughter for obvious reasons in October. Phillips has also requested spousal support.
"Ms. Phillips has decided to file for divorce from her husband during this unfortunate time. Her priority remains with her daughter," her attorney shared post-conviction.
"This period has been unimaginably hard on the marriage and the family. Mr. Masterson was always present for Ms. Phillips during her most difficult times of her life. Ms. Phillips acknowledges that Mr. Masterson is a wonderful father to their daughter."
Masterson was sentenced to three decades behind bars for his crimes. He will be eligible for parole in 2042.