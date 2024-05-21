McKinney alleged that she was invited to his studio and accepted, claiming he and several colleagues were drinking Hennessy and smoking joints. The plaintiff recalled feeling like she was floating after she allegedly took a hit described as being "very powerful."

She believes the joint was laced, per the filing first reported on by TMZ.

The model accused Combs of allegedly forcing himself on her after demanding that she follow him to the bathroom, claiming he started kissing her and shoved her head down to his crotch before telling her to "suck it."

She soon lost consciousness, according to the lawsuit, which stated she woke up in a taxi and realized she had allegedly been sexually assaulted. It's unclear if she was referring to the oral sex or a follow-up act, per the report.

McKinney said she became severely depressed and attempted to take her own life in 2004.