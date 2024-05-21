Diddy Sued by Ex-Model for Alleged Drugging, Sexual Assault After Promising Career Advancement
A former model has taken legal action against Sean "Diddy" Combs, alleging that she was blackballed from the industry after reportedly being sexually assaulted and drugged by the music mogul back in 2003, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Crystal McKinney detailed the alleged chain of events, claiming she met Combs at a Men's Fashion Week event in New York City.
The plaintiff was 22 at the time, according to her lawsuit seeking unspecified damages.
McKinney alleged that she was invited to his studio and accepted, claiming he and several colleagues were drinking Hennessy and smoking joints. The plaintiff recalled feeling like she was floating after she allegedly took a hit described as being "very powerful."
She believes the joint was laced, per the filing first reported on by TMZ.
The model accused Combs of allegedly forcing himself on her after demanding that she follow him to the bathroom, claiming he started kissing her and shoved her head down to his crotch before telling her to "suck it."
She soon lost consciousness, according to the lawsuit, which stated she woke up in a taxi and realized she had allegedly been sexually assaulted. It's unclear if she was referring to the oral sex or a follow-up act, per the report.
McKinney said she became severely depressed and attempted to take her own life in 2004.
RadarOnline.com has reached out to reps for Diddy for comment.
McKinney said she "knew she had a moral obligation to speak up" after seeing the four other sexual misconduct lawsuits he is facing.
Diddy was facing a fifth lawsuit filed by ex-girlfriend Cassie that was settled out of court in Nov. 2023, but has since come back to light after newly released surveillance footage captured his 2016 assault of the singer that she described within the explosive court docs.
- 'Their Father Needs Help': Diddy's Ex Misa Hylton Breaks Silence on Cassie Assault, Says She's 'Triggered' By Footage
- Diddy's Ex-Bodyguard Blasts Mogul's Apology Video, Claims He Saw Rapper 'Get Physical' With Cassie and Kim Porter
- Cringe: Rapper Cam'ron Frustrated Over Diddy Questions in Awkward Interview, Asks On-Air 'Who Booked Me for This Joint?'
"It's so difficult to reflect on the darkest times in your life," Combs said in his apology video. "Sometimes you gotta do that. I was f---ed up. I mean I hit rock bottom but I make no excuses. My behavior on that video is inexcusable."
"I went and I sought out professional help. I got into going to therapy, going to rehab. I had to ask God for his mercy and grace. I'm so sorry," Diddy added.
Diddy has faced intense backlash since releasing the apology video on the heels of his Miami and Los Angeles residences being raided as part of an ongoing sex trafficking investigation.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
"When Cassie and multiple other women came forward, he denied everything and suggested that his victims were looking for a payday," her lawyer Meredith Firetog said. "That he was only compelled to 'apologize' once his repeated denials were proven false shows his pathetic desperation and no one will be swayed by his disingenuous words."