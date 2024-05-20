'Deeply Disturbed': Diddy at Risk of Losing Key to NYC as Mayor Considers Revoking Honor Over 2016 Assault Video

“To Mayor Adams and the city of New York: I promise to keep giving to this city that made me, Thank you for recognizing my journey and my mission to uplift and empower. Let’s continue to make history together," he said in his speech. Sources familiar with the situation said Mayor Adams should consider that Diddy underwent therapy and spiritual work after the incident, as noted in his apology video.

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.