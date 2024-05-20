'Deeply Disturbed': Diddy at Risk of Losing Key to NYC as Mayor Considers Revoking Honor Over 2016 Assault Video
Diddy's downfall is likely to get worse in the wake of the shocking video showing him assaulting his ex-girlfriend, Casandra "Cassie" Ventura, with New York City's mayor weighing in on the controversy. Eric Adams has discussed the possibility of revoking the embattled music mogul's key to the city following the bombshell footage captured in 2016, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Adams bestowed Diddy the honor in September 2023, just eight months before the disturbing clip showing him kicking and dragging Cassie in a hotel from nearly a decade ago was released. When the mayor was asked about potentially taking away the rapper's key, he didn't hesitate to reveal his team was already talking about doing just that.
"I think all of us were deeply disturbed by watching that chilling video of the young lady being assaulted by him," Adams told news outlet PIX11, referencing the surveillance footage. He explained that “the committee and the team” have “never rescinded a key before, but we are now sitting down to see what the next steps forward are going to be."
Adams revealed they are "taking everything under analysis," and his team "will come back to me with final determination." Last year, Diddy was presented with a key to the city for “his contributions to music, business, and philanthropy." That same day, he dropped his latest album, The Love Album - Off the Grid, allegedly dedicated to his late love, Kim Porter.
"The bad boy of entertainment is getting the key to the city from the bad boy of politics!” Adams said during the Times Square ceremony. The Harlem-born rapper shouted, “Diddy finally has the key to the city!" and called the honor a "dream come true."
“To Mayor Adams and the city of New York: I promise to keep giving to this city that made me, Thank you for recognizing my journey and my mission to uplift and empower. Let’s continue to make history together," he said in his speech. Sources familiar with the situation said Mayor Adams should consider that Diddy underwent therapy and spiritual work after the incident, as noted in his apology video.
RadarOnline.com told you — the video showing Diddy physically attacking Cassie seemed to cooperate with the allegations she made about the assault in the $30 million lawsuit she filed against him in November 2023. The exes settled that lawsuit in record time; however, he admitted to no wrongdoing, denied her accusations, and accused her of blackmail.
It wasn't until the footage was released and played everywhere that Diddy publicly apologized for his actions, claiming he hit "rock bottom."
Cassie's lawyer, Meredith Firetog, condemned Diddy over his "pathetic" apology video.
"Combs’ most recent statement is more about himself than the many people he has hurt," she said in her statement posted to X.
"When Cassie and multiple other women came forward, he denied everything and suggested that his victims were looking for a payday. That he was only compelled to ‘apologize’ once his repeated denials were proven false shows his pathetic desperation, and no one will be swayed by his disingenuous words," Firetog concluded.