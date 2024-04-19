Your tip
Donald Trump Jr. Claims Ex-Wife Vanessa Told Him Kim Porter Was 'Afraid' of Diddy

Source: MEGA; JOHN ANGELILLO/UPI/Newscom/The Mega Agency

Don Jr. said that he remembered getting a call from Vanessa after the news broke of Kim Porter's death.

Apr. 19 2024, Published 9:30 a.m. ET

Donald Trump Jr. addressed the scandal surrounding Sean "Diddy" Combs weeks after the federal agents raided the music mogul's homes in connection to a sex trafficking investigation. Trump's ex-wife, Vanessa, was friends with Diddy's ex Kim Porter before the latter's shocking death in November 2018 at 47.

Porter's cause of death was ruled as lobar pneumonia by the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner.

Don Jr. offered a surprising perspective, claiming Porter had confided in Vanessa that she was "afraid" of the Bad Boy Records founder during a new interview this week.

He explained to DJ Akademiks that Vanessa and Kim built a bond doing photoshoots and would text and see each other downtown every so often.

Don Jr. said that he remembered getting a call from Vanessa after the news broke of her passing and she told him "Something's up with that.”

Porter's cause of death was ruled as lobar pneumonia by the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner.

Both were stunned that Kim had died since they had seen her just weeks before, he recalled. It was allegedly said that "a lot of weird s---" was happening behind closed doors.

Don Jr. noted that he did not mean to fuel any rumors but was sharing an exchange he recalled having at the time.

RadarOnline.com has reached out to a lawyer for Diddy for comment.

RadarOnline.com has reached out to a lawyer for Diddy for comment.

During the interview, Don Jr. also compared the force displayed by law enforcement used on properties associated with Diddy to what they displayed to his father, Donald Trump, when they raided his Mar-A-Lago property.

He said police were well-aware that the subjects were open to the raid, but went overboard.

After the raids at Diddy's Los Angeles and Miami properties in March, an attorney for the music mogul spoke out as his client continues to deny wrongdoing and cooperate with authorities.

During the interview, Don Jr. also compared the force displayed by law enforcement used on properties associated with Diddy to what they displayed to his father, Donald Trump, when they raided his Mar-A-Lago property.

"Yesterday, there was a gross overuse of military-level force as search warrants were executed at Mr. Combs' residences," said attorney Aaron Dyer, who clarified that Diddy was not detained. "There is no excuse for the excessive show of force and hostility exhibited by authorities or the way his children and employees were treated."

