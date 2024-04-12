Diddy Scandal: Universal Music Demands to Be Dismissed From Lawsuit Over Alleged 1990 Sexual Assault
Universal Music Group (UMGR) is firing back at the woman who claimed Diddy and singer Aaron Hall sexually assaulted her in the '90s when she was 16 years old. Documents obtained by RadarOnline.com show the music corporation demanded the complaints against UMG in Liza Gardner's bombshell lawsuit be dismissed, insisting the company did not enable the rappers' alleged misconduct while claiming she presented no evidence connecting the corporation to her accusations of rape.
As this outlet reported, Gardner sued Diddy, Hall, UMGR, and more in November, claiming she met them at an event and they started buying her drinks. Gardner said Diddy and Hall invited her back to the latter's apartment where they took turns allegedly raping her after piling her with more alcohol. She also claimed the men allegedly raped her friend.
Gardner said days after the alleged assaults, Diddy came looking for her at her home and began "assaulting and choking" her until she passed out.
In UMGR's motion to dismiss filed in a New York court on Thursday, the company admitted, "the Complaint’s allegations, if true, are certainly disturbing," but insisted Gardner had no "factual support connecting UMGR to the alleged assaults."
The music giant also charged her accusations had "nothing to do with UMGR."
UMGR said Gardner's lawsuit should have been filed under the Child Victims Act (CVA), not the Adult Survivors Act (ASA), as she "repeatedly admits throughout her Complaint that she was only sixteen in 1990 when the alleged sexual assaults occurred," thus "rendering the ASA inapplicable and all claims time-barred."
"Although Plaintiff could have brought her claims under the related revival statute CPLR 214-g, the Child Victims Act (“CVA”), Plaintiff failed to do so by August 14, 2021 when the CVA’s two-year revival window closed. Accordingly, Plaintiff cannot rely on either the ASA or CVA to revive her claims, and they remain time-barred," the motion read.
Second, UMGR charged she "fails to allege facts that support any theory of liability by UMGR for assault, battery, or negligent infliction of emotional distress ('NIED')."
"Plaintiff makes no allegation supporting vicarious liability for battery or assault (nor could she)," the suit continued. "Plaintiff’s NIED claim also fails because she has not alleged any duty owed to her by UMGR, and nowhere in Plaintiff's Complaint does she allege that UMGR’s conduct was extreme and outrageous, as she is required to do as a matter of legal sufficiency."
UMGR also claimed Gardner failed to present evidence that the company helped Diddy or Hall with the alleged crimes.
"Plaintiff fails to state a claim against UMGR under that statute because the Complaint is devoid of any allegations demonstrating that UMGR “enabled” the misconduct of defendants Combs or Hall," it charged.
Finally, UMGR said it "never served with the Complaint." If the court decides not to dismiss the music corporation from Gardner's lawsuit, the company "requests a hearing regarding Plaintiff’s failure to serve the Complaint on UMGR."
Diddy has been hit with several lawsuits accusing him of various sex crimes since Casandra "Cassie" Ventura's bombshell legal action. He has since settled the lawsuit with Cassie, admitting to no wrongdoing.
The music mogul is also at the center of a federal investigation into sex trafficking allegations and two of his homes were raided by Homeland Security agents last month. Diddy has denied the accusations against him, vowing to clear his name.
“Enough is enough. For the last couple of weeks, I have sat silently and watched people try to assassinate my character, destroy my reputation and my legacy,” Diddy said. “Sickening allegations have been made against me by individuals looking for a quick payday. Let me be absolutely clear: I did not do any of the awful things being alleged. I will fight for my name, my family and for the truth.”