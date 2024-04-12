Diddy Scandal: Universal Music Demands to Be Dismissed From Lawsuit Over Alleged 1990 Sexual Assault

As this outlet reported, Gardner sued Diddy, Hall, UMGR, and more in November, claiming she met them at an event and they started buying her drinks. Gardner said Diddy and Hall invited her back to the latter's apartment where they took turns allegedly raping her after piling her with more alcohol. She also claimed the men allegedly raped her friend.

Gardner said days after the alleged assaults, Diddy came looking for her at her home and began "assaulting and choking" her until she passed out.