Lawrence O'Donnell Eviscerates 'Liar' Jesse Watters for His Comments About Donald Trump's Hush Money Trial: ‘That’s How Stupid You Can Be on Fox’
MSNBC host Lawrence O’Donnell trashed Fox News anchor Jesse Watters this week after Watters made a series of “stupid” remarks about Donald Trump’s criminal hush money trial, RadarOnline.com can report.
O’Donnell targeted his Fox News rival on Thursday night during the latest episode of The Last Word with Lawrence O'Donnell.
O’Donnell’s remarks came shortly after Trump shared a quote that Watters said on Wednesday’s episode of The Five.
“They are trying to rig this jury,” Watters said regarding the potential jurors being questioned for Trump’s criminal hush money trial in New York. “They are catching undercover liberal activists lying to the judge.”
Ex-President Trump heard what Watters said on Wednesday’s episode of The Five and rushed to Truth Social to share the unfounded claim.
“They are catching undercover Liberal Activists lying to the Judge in order to get on the Trump Jury,” Trump repeated.
Trump was accused of violating the gag order imposed on him by Judge Juan Merchan by sharing Watters’ quote, and O’Donnell ultimately unloaded on Watters for making the dubious and unfounded claim in the first place.
“Jesse Watters is the newest liar to occupy the 8:00 PM slot on Fox, the lying channel,” O’Donnell charged on Thursday. “A network that has been adjudicated to have told $785.5 million dollars’ worth of lies in a defamation case.”
“The previous occupant of the 8 PM slot had told so many of those lies, that even Fox decided they had to let him go,” the MSNBC host continued regarding fired Fox News host Tucker Carlson.
“And the occupant before that one of the 8:00 PM slot lost his job only after being exposed as a grievous serial sexual harasser.”
“Jesse Watters got his start at Fox as Bill O’Reilly’s errand boy, running around with a microphone on the sidewalk following people down the street trying to get them to talk to him,” O’Donnell charged further. “Whatever O’Reilly wanted him to do.”
- Sleepy Don? MSNBC's Chris Hayes Mocks Donald Trump for 'Falling Asleep' During Criminal Hush Money Trial — 'You Have One Job'
- MSNBC's Jen Psaki Mocks Fox News, Marjorie Taylor Greene Over 'Fearmongering' After Solar Eclipse
- 'We're Not Going to Have This Conversation Again': MSNBC Host Nicole Wallace Throws Script in Fury Over Donald Trump's Attacks on Judges
“Jesse Watters is the same person who, last week, said publicly that he believed that the minimum wage produces an income of $100,000 a year in America,” O’Donnell mocked. “That’s how stupid you can be on Fox at 8:00 PM, or in the case of Jesse Watters, also at 5:00 PM.”
As for Watters’ claim that “they are catching undercover liberal activists lying to the judge,” O’Donnell emphasized that the claim was unwarranted and made without evidence.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
O’Donnell also acknowledged that Trump changed Watters’ original quote and, therefore, now has a “problem” regarding another potential gag order violation.
“Donald Trump rewrote Jesse Watters’ lie,” O’Donnell explained on Thursday night. “So he cannot put it in quotation marks the way he did and ascribe it to Jesse Watters.”
“Jesse Watters never said the phrase: In order to get on the Trump jury,” O’Donnell continued. “That’s Donald Trump’s original composition. That’s his writing.”
“So, that is going to become a challenge for Donald Trump’s lawyers when this issue is subject to a hearing on Tuesday.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, 12 jurors and one alternate juror were sworn in and seated on Thursday for Trump’s unfolding criminal hush money trial in Manhattan.
Two previously seated jurors were ultimately dismissed on Thursday morning following concerns about their abilities to remain impartial and other overall fears about their identities being leaked to the public.
Despite Watters’ claim on Wednesday, there has been no evidence that “undercover liberal activists” were “trying to rig the jury” by “lying to the judge.”