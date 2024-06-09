Kim Porter's Father Condemns Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Vicious Assault on Cassie: 'I Didn’t Know He Could Stoop that Low'

In an interview with Rolling Stone, Jake, the father of the late model, voiced his shock at the footage.

He told the outlet, "You can say I was disgusted with the video, and I wouldn’t treat my enemy like that. It was despicable. I couldn’t believe it. I was in Vietnam, and I wouldn’t do that to my enemy."

Jake also mentioned that, although he never witnessed the music mogul physically harming his late daughter, the video made him question things.

Kim was in an on-and-off relationship with Diddy from 1994 until 2007, and they shared three children together.