Amy Robach Says She Gives 'Zero F–Ks' After Hitting 'Rock Bottom' Amid T.J. Holmes GMA Affair Fallout
Amy Robach reflected on backlash she and T.J. Holmes received over their affair that led to their Good Morning America ousting — and the former TV anchor didn't hold back when sharing her current feelings towards the scandal.
Robach, 51, admitted that she now gives "zero f----" about other's opinions on her personal life, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The ousted anchor discussed GMA fallout on Sunday's edition of the Amy & T.J. podcast with guest Rachel Platten.
"We know a little bit about walking through some darkness [and] coming through the other side when the worst has happened," Robach told the Fight Song singer. "And I’ve thought I’ve hit rock bottom before and then I actually hit rock bottom."
Robach went on to praise the singer-songwriter — and let her know that her music helped her through low points over the last two years.
"All of those things resonate with so many people, but I think especially listening to your music now and having just gone through the journey we went through," the former GMA host said, referring to her November 2022 scandal.
Robach added Platten's 2015 hit Fight Song used to be her hype song, but now it's the singer's latest release, Mercy.
The 51-year-old confessed she's taken a page out of Platten's songbook and has now embraced a "zero f----" mentality as she works to move past her GMA scandal.
"When you get to a place and it’s hard-earned when you can give zero f----, sometimes that’s when you’re at your best," Robach said.
Holmes, 46, chimed in and echoed his sweetheart's sentiments, noting that fallout from their workplace romance has been "weird" and "freeing."
The 46-year-old added that a year and a half past their firings, he feels he's "finally where he is supposed to be."
As RadarOnline.com reported, Holmes and Robach have struggled to revive their careers following their ousting.
An insider claimed that the scandalous couple event went as far as pitching their own reality show in an attempt to get back on air.
"They're seriously proposing it because they think it's the only thing that will get them back on TV," the source said. "But people are telling them they're crazy because it will put the final nail in any hopes to be considered serious journalists again!"