Beyonce's Alleged Secrets Dragged Into The Dream's Lawsuit — Tension With Rihanna and Claims Producer Knew About Pregnancy Before Jay-Z Source: @thekingdream/instagram; MEGA Beyonce and Rihanna were dragged into the explosive lawsuit against The Dream. By: Whitney Vasquez Jun. 4 2024, Published 5:15 p.m. ET

Beyonce's alleged skeletons were laid bare in the bombshell lawsuit against her longtime music producer, The Dream. The legal documents obtained by RadarOnline.com revealed the songwriter allegedly had a “sanctuary” relationship with Beyonce that he described as being "even stronger than a spousal connection" and knew her inner secrets, which reportedly included information about one of her pregnancies and tension with Rihanna. As this outlet reported, The Dream was sued by songwriter Chanaaz Mangroe, originally from the Netherlands, who claimed he allegedly raped and assaulted her after promising to make her the next Queen Bey. She accused Dream of using the superstar's name to "exploit" her, alleging if she did what he told her, he'd change her life.

Source: MEGA Beyonce's alleged secrets were spilled in the legal docs.

It's important to note that Dream denied Mangroe's allegations, calling them "untrue" and "defamatory;" however, she claimed the high-profile music producer "regularly used the success he reached working with Beyonce to excuse his violent, coercive, and manipulative behavior." Dream and Beyonce's working relationship go way back. He penned hits like Single Ladies (Put a Ring on It), Run the World (Girls), Partition, and was credited on her recent album Cowboy Carter, per the lawsuit.

Dream allegedly promised to make her "the next Beyonce and Rihanna," but Mangroe claimed he "lured" her into "his deeply sadistic world" while seemingly spilling alleged secrets about Bey after the aspiring artist met him in January 2015. "From the moment Dream began texting Ms. Mangroe, he began regaling her with stories about how he helped create Beyonce and Rihanna and would do the same for her as long as she did everything he told her to do," the lawsuit filed on Tuesday read. "Dream told Ms. Mangroe that in order to write songs for her, he needed to know everything about her, including everything that embarrassed her, upset her, angered her, and excited her – every single thought she had."

Source: @thekingdream/instagram The Dream was accused of rape and physical abuse. He denied the allegations.

Mangroe claimed Dream told her that "true songwriters and producers needed to operate in order to write the right song for each artist," adding, "Ms. Mangroe needed to 'belong' to him so they could become the next 'Bey and Jay,'” in reference to Beyonce and her husband, Jay-Z. Dream allegedly credited Beyonce's success to the "sanctuary” they had together, telling Mangroe that their bond "allowed him to know Beyonce in a way that others could not and, consequently, he could write the best songs for her."

Mangroe claimed Dream explained that a “sanctuary” was "even stronger than a spousal connection because it was about 'art'" and required her "to disclose all of her secrets and thoughts and become 'trust partners' with him." He allegedly told her this was relationship he shared with Beyoncé, claiming they were "so close that he knew about Beyonce’s pregnancy before her husband, Jay-Z." RadarOnline.com has reached out to Beyonce's rep.

Source: MEGA The Dream allegedly told his accuser that he knew about Beyonce's pregnancy before Jay-Z.

Mangroe also alleged that Dream "frequently pitted Rihanna against Beyonce," implying the We Found Love singer "was fighting for his attention and was frustrated that he was giving it to Beyonce instead of her." "He said that Rihanna was begging him for good records but because of his special 'sanctuary' relationship with Beyonce, he saved them for Beyonce and that Ms. Mangroe could be part of that as well," she claimed. "According to Dream, Rihanna was possessive over him and got angry when he worked with Beyonce. In an apparent effort to reiterate how grateful Ms. Mangroe should be for the opportunity to work with him, Dream told her that Rihanna would frequently send him flowers and other gifts." We also contacted Rihanna's team for comment.

"Dream reminded Ms. Mangroe that she better be 'grateful' that he was working with her because he was putting work on Beyonce’s album on hold, and that if she wanted to reach the same level of success as Beyonce, she needed to become as close to or closer to him than Beyonce. He said that meant that Ms. Mangroe should ask and follow his advice on everything, rely on him to be her main confidant, and limit her inner circle to only those people he approved of and trusted," the lawsuit read. Dream allegedly claimed he'd "share the specific formula he used with Beyonce" if she "acted right," and promised her she would open for Beyonce's tour, "going as far to force Ms. Mangroe to diet and exercise excessively to prepare" for life on the road.

Source: MEGA His accuser claimed Dream regularly "pitted" Beyonce and Rihanna against each other.

"Dream led Ms. Mangroe to believe through manipulation and coercion that if she allowed him to completely control every aspect of her life, they could create the ultimate “sanctuary” that would surpass anything he accomplished with Beyonce or Rihanna," the documents claimed. "For a new artist, the thought of becoming the next Beyonce or Rihanna was obviously intoxicating, and Ms. Mangroe was willing to work as hard as possible to make her recording dreams come true." She said all that changed when she discovered Beyonce was not going on tour.

Mangroe stated she "had no reason" not to believe Dream as he was successful and well-known for working with artists like Beyonce and Rihanna, who he allegedly "convinced her" were "dependent on him for their success." It wasn't until she started applying pressure and asking more questions about the tour that she found out the truth. "Ms. Mangroe also started asking Dream more questions about Beyonce’s tour because he continued to regularly tell her that she was 'prepping' for it. Dream played Ms. Mangroe a song he wrote for Beyonce that featured Jay- Z. He told Ms. Mangroe that he was not allowed to play the song for anyone but he allowed her to hear it to get her excited for the tour," she claimed. "Weeks later, Ms. Mangroe mentioned to Schoudel that Dream played her a new Beyonce song. She was excited about hearing it and asked Schoudel not to tell Dream she told him that she heard it. However, to her shock, Schoudel told Ms. Mangroe that it was an old record they had cut and that it ultimately did not make Beyonce’s previous album. It was not part of a new album or tour. In fact, as it turned out, Beyonce was not preparing for a tour at all. Ms. Mangroe started to realize that the dizzying whirlwind Dream had led her through was a mirage, and she started to fear that Dream never truly wanted to produce her record, but just wanted to control her physically and mentally."

RadarOnline.com told you the specifics of the explosive allegations, in which Mangroe claimed Dream subjected her to "violent sexual encounters that left her badly bruised." She also claimed he allegedly raped her in the back of a sprinter van after reportedly forcing her to engage in separate sex acts in a movie theater. As mentioned before, Dream has denied the claims.

