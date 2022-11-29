One Of Vietnam's Biggest 'Drug Queens' Arrested After Years On The Run
A woman considered to be one of Vietnam's biggest "drug queens" is finally in custody, Radar has learned.
Vũ Hoàng Oanh, also known as Oanh Hà, was arrested after eluding cops making drug busts for more than four years. The 65-year-old is known for running a drug trafficking ring that included hundreds of kilograms of heroin, methamphetamine and ecstasy into Vietnam.
The Ministry of Public Security announced on Nov. 22 that Oanh was arrested on Sept. 23 during an operation that took more than five weeks and included more than 100 police officers and soldiers.
Oanh is the sister of Dung Hà, a notorious criminal who was assassinated in 2000 by Năm Cam, another notorious criminal that Dung had worked with in the past.
During the arrest of Oanh, police seized 131 kilograms, or about 289 pounds, of drugs. Another 28 people were arrested between September and October in connection to the drug ring.
Oanh was first busted in May 2018, when seven people were taken into custody and 30 kilograms of methamphetamine and 100,000 ecstasy pills were seized. Still, Oanh escaped custody and left Vietnam.
Although she was on the run, Oanh continued to run a transnational drug ring via young criminals from the Golden Triangle area to Vietnam's busiest cities, including Ho Chi Minh City and Hai Phong, police say.
Police say the criminals would hide drugs inside car engines before shipping them to Ho Chi Minh City, where they were then taken to Pham The Anh, director of the Sky House Import, Export and Trading company, and then transported to Hai Phong.
Anh was one of the people arrested as police seized two cars and 2 kilograms of drugs, according to Yahoo! News.