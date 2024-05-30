Home > News > Diddy Hotel Cover-Up: Why Did InterContinental Fail to Report Nauseating Diddy Beatdown Video to Cops? Source: MEGA By: Aaron Johnson May 30 2024, Published 5:30 p.m. ET

A nauseating video showing brutal music mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs viciously attacking his former girlfriend Cassie Ventura in a hotel hallway — kicking and manhandling the songbird before dragging her by her hair and hoodie back to his room — has Hollywood howling for justice, but prosecutors won't charge him, RadarOnline.com has learned. The violent footage of domestic abuse by cowardly Combs, now 54, on the 37-year-old Me & U singer was recorded by security cameras on March 5, 2016, at Century City's InterContinental Hotel.

Diddy reportedly hushed up the horrific incident by paying the hotel $50k for the tape, but it suddenly surfaced on May 17, with red-faced L.A. prosecutors saying they have no choice but to let the bullying creep off the hook because "unfortunately" the three-year statute of limitations for felony assault has long passed.

Source: CNN The violent footage of domestic abuse by cowardly Combs was recorded on hotel security camera.

"We are aware of the video," District Attorney George Gascón's office in a written statement. "We find the images extremely disturbing." Meanwhile, other rappers like 50 Cent and Diddy's former protégé, singer Aubrey O'Day, are slamming the brute for his despicable behavior. Fans are also outraged with the Bad Boy for Life rapper, with many demanding he be locked up.

But some fans are blaming the hotel for letting the producer and music mogul walk away, with one saying the InterContinental "had this video and never reported it to the police. She definitely deserves justice and the hotel security should be in trouble." Meanwhile, less than two days after the video surfaced, Diddy, who has previously denied charges of abuse by Cassie and others, issued an apology.

Source: MEGA Diddy originally denied Cassie's claims of abuse — until he was caught on video.

"I was disgusted then when I did it, I am disgusted now. I went and I sought out professional help, I got into going to therapy, going to rehab," he shared. "I'm so sorry." And he should be, say showbiz insiders, who believe Diddy's goose is cooked and his career is through.

The shocking footage shows Cassie carrying two bags scurrying down a hotel hallway to the elevators. Suddenly, Diddy wearing just a towel around his waist, dashes from around the corner, grabs her by her hoodie from behind, and slams her to the floor.

Holding his towel together with one hand, he kicks her as she lays motionless. He grabs her designer bags, then stands over her, kicks her again and then grabs her by the hoodie and starts dragging her away. Combs and Cassie had a ten-year relationship starting in 2006 when she was a struggling 19-year-old singer and he was a 37-yea-old bigwig in the music biz.

Source: MEGA It's being reported that Diddy could face a possible federal grand jury indictment.

Last year, she clobbered him with a $30 million lawsuit claiming various sexual abuses including forcing her to have sex with male prostitutes. He denied her allegations but settled the case before trial. In March, federal agents investigating sex trafficking claims against Combs raided his homes in Miami and L.A. Earlier this week, it was reported that he could face a possible federal grand jury indictment, with sources telling CNN investigators "are contacting people that they've found on the tapes" — including a male sex worker who alleged he was victimized by the rapper.

