Broken Dick Van Dyke's Heartbreaking Dying Wish: How 'Mary Poppins' Veteran Is Begging God to Let Him Hit 99 — as He Axes Event

The actor was slated to attend the FanX event from September 26 to 29 in Salt Lake City, but just before he admitted he was praying he lives another few months, he announced he was pulling the plug on his attendance.

A statement on the cancellation said: "We are sorry to announce that Dick Van Dyke is not able to travel to FanX.

"He expresses his gratitude to all of those who continue to support him but, at almost 99 years of age, traveling and interacting with thousands of people is more than he is able to do at this time."

Van Dyke previously attended the event back in 2017.

It's the second major event he's recently pulled out of, as he didn't attend the Primetime Emmys telecast in 2023 when he won Outstanding Variety Special for his 2023 birthday special Dick Van Dyke 98 Years of Magic.

As RadarOnline.com reported, Van Dyke previously said his final wish was to work until he drops.

He revealed his dream after he won his award for his birthday variety special, heartbreakingly admitting he wanted to be remembered "for laughter".

Van Dyke also declared about the legacy he wants for himself: "I hope (I'm remembered) for making people laugh for 75 years."