Dick Van Dyke

Broken Dick Van Dyke's Heartbreaking Dying Wish: How 'Mary Poppins' Veteran Is Begging God to Let Him Hit 99 — as He Axes Event
Source: MEGA

Dick Van Dyke has been reduced to using a cane and needs a friend to help him get around.

By:

Sept. 24 2024, Published 12:39 p.m. ET

He has been at the center of health fears for the last two years after he almost died when he crashed his car into a gate in Malibu aged 97.

Now RadarOnline.com can reveal Dick Van Dyke is so plagued with fears about his mortality he is begging God to let him make it to his 99th birthday in December.

2024
Source: MEGA

Van Dyke was seen hobbling along before he made his heartbreaking admission about his mortality.

He has been spotted looking frailer than ever in Malibu, California, on Monday September 23, hobbling to his vehicle with the help of a cane as a friend helped him into the car.

And when asked if he had any plans for his 99th birthday on December 13, the silver screen veteran poignantly admitted: "Just praying that I make it."

When he was also asked how he was feeling as he walked to the vehicle, Van Dyke rasped: "I'm very old."

Even though he delivered his heartbreaking final wish with laughter, his confessions come as he pulled out of seeing fans at an event planned months ago.

frail dick van dyke heartbreaking death wish reflects on hard times and admits he can barely remember what he ate for breakfast pp
Source: MEGA

The actor's confession came as he pulled out of a fan event – the second major appearance he has canceled in the last year.

The actor was slated to attend the FanX event from September 26 to 29 in Salt Lake City, but just before he admitted he was praying he lives another few months, he announced he was pulling the plug on his attendance.

A statement on the cancellation said: "We are sorry to announce that Dick Van Dyke is not able to travel to FanX.

"He expresses his gratitude to all of those who continue to support him but, at almost 99 years of age, traveling and interacting with thousands of people is more than he is able to do at this time."

Van Dyke previously attended the event back in 2017.

It's the second major event he's recently pulled out of, as he didn't attend the Primetime Emmys telecast in 2023 when he won Outstanding Variety Special for his 2023 birthday special Dick Van Dyke 98 Years of Magic.

As RadarOnline.com reported, Van Dyke previously said his final wish was to work until he drops.

He revealed his dream after he won his award for his birthday variety special, heartbreakingly admitting he wanted to be remembered "for laughter".

Van Dyke also declared about the legacy he wants for himself: "I hope (I'm remembered) for making people laugh for 75 years."

dick van dyke rare sighting frail wheelchair disney wife arlene
Source: MEGA

Van Dyke with his wife Arlene Silver, who turned 53 on September 21.

The actor continued to reflect on his life and decades-long career by saying: "I've been in the business 75 years. I can't believe that I'm still here and performing."

And he said about how he wants to keep working until he drops: "I'm looking for work if anybody has."

Van Dyke also dished out advice for younger actors, saying: "You have to stick with it. You're gonna go through hard times and a lot of auditions... but you have to stay with it.

"Be patient if you've got the confidence in yourself, and it's very important to believe that you can do it."

In June, Van Dyke stunned fans by performing with his Dick Van Dyke and the Vantastix band in Los Angeles.

Dick Van Dyke in 1964
Source: MEGA

The Hollywood veteran in his acting heyday in the 1960s.

His long-running singing quartet also featured his 52-year-old second wife Arlene Silver, who he married in 2012.

They put on the show after Van Dyke made history earlier that month by becoming the oldest Daytime Emmy Award winner.

He took home the trophy for best guest performer in a daytime drama series for his role as Timothy Robicheaux on Days of Our Lives, and said at the time his "secret weapon" to staying youthful was still going to the gym.

He added: "I think I'm the last of my generation, really. I'm 98. I have almost all my marbles… I can't remember what I had for breakfast."

After his 2023 car smash, Van Dyke admitted he'd been left shaken up while trying to make light of the accident.

dick van dyke car accident fire escaped burning vehicle
Source: MEGA

Van Dyke is feared to be blowing through his showbiz fortune before he dies.

He said he was left "sore all over" after he lost control of his car in wet conditions – and ended up needing two stitches in his lip after he "face-planted" into his steering wheel.

The Chitty Chitty Bang Bang veteran added: "The airbag did not deploy, so I just did a face plant right into the steering wheel and it just made me a little dumber.

"I'm 97 – all my friends are dead."

As RadarOnline.com has also reported, Van Dyke is said to be blowing through his $50million fortune by sharing it with his nearest and dearest "while he still can". We also told how his 2023 crash was far from his worst road accident.

In 2013, the now 98-year-old actor's car burst into flames with him inside – sparking warnings he was no longer fit to be on the road.

