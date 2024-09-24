Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Exclusives > Donald Trump

Donald Trump's 6ft 9in Son Barron 'Sitting Duck for Assassins' at New York University: 'He Sticks Out Like Sore Thumb'

Donald Trump's 6ft 9in Son Barron 'Sitting Duck for Assassins' at New York University: 'He Sticks Out Like Sore Thumb'
Source: MEGA

Barron Trump is said to be a "sitting duck for assassins" as he begins college at New York University.

By:

Sept. 24 2024, Published 12:30 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

His ex-president father has survived two assassination attempts in the last three months.

And now RadarOnline.com can reveal Barron Trump, at 6ft 9in, is said to be a "sitting duck for assassins" as he begins college at New York University.

An insider told us: "After the two assassination attempts on his dad, there are legitimate fears Barron is a sitting duck for a psycho who wants to make a name for themselves."

Article continues below advertisement
donald trumps son barron trump sitting duck assassins nyu sore thumb
Source: MEGA

Barron, now 18, walks behind his father Donald Trump and mother Melania, now 54, after arriving back to the White House in 2018.

Our source added: "His private security has been increased massively, and his every move is being watched."

Barron Trump, 18, began classes at New York University's Stern School of Business earlier this month.

He has been spotted on the Greenwich Village campus with a team of security and is reportedly commuting to the school from Trump Tower in midtown Manhattan.

New photos taken on Monday show a team of Secret Service agents flanking former President Donald Trump's youngest child with bulky backpacks and ballistic plates.

Article continues below advertisement
donald trumps son barron trump sitting duck assassins nyu sore thumb
Source: MEGA

Barron graduated from Oxbridge Academy in West Palm Beach, Florida in May.

But the increase in Barron's Secret Service security detail, which is likely the result of a bipartisan bill passed by Congress on Friday, has apparently not fazed the youngest Trump son's fellow NYU classmates.

One 18-year-old freshman named Rohan told The Sun the Secret Service team gives Barron "a little bit of a space and breathing room".

Article continues below advertisement

Another NYU student, Aaruush, said Barron is "very well known" but is "trying to be as normal as possible".

Aaruush said: "Obviously he's very known. Not even just from his status. Also just physically, you can tell he's clearly really tall.

"He doesn't like to use that privilege and use that, I guess, prestige to influence other people.

"You know he's trying to be as normal as possible."

Article continues below advertisement
donald trumps son barron trump sitting duck assassins nyu sore thumb
Source: MEGA

Trump has said of his youngest son: "He's a very smart guy, and he's going to Stern, the business school, which is a great school at NYU."

MORE ON:
Donald Trump

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

Another student, Sloan, claimed she had "no idea" former President Trump's son was attending NYU. She also "wasn't aware" of the Secret Service's presence on campus.

Sloan said: "I hadn't heard until I found out he was here. I wasn't following the announcement made prior about a New York school.

"It wasn't something I really followed or cared too closely about."

Article continues below advertisement

Meanwhile, former President Trump, 78, has said his youngest is "doing great" at NYU.

He told Daily Mail earlier this month: "He's a very smart guy, and he's going to Stern, the business school, which is a great school at NYU.

"He's a very high aptitude child, but he's no longer a child. He's just passed into something beyond child-dom.

"He's doing great."

Article continues below advertisement
donald trumps son barron trump sitting duck assassins nyu sore thumb
Source: SUPPLIED; @Ryan Routh/Facebook

Thomas Matthew Crooks (left) and Ryan Wesley Routh (right) are both accused of trying to assassinate Donald Trump in the last three months.

As RadarOnline.com reported, the concerns Barron Trump is a "sitting duck for psycho assassins" come after former President Trump survived two assassination attempts in the last three months.

Thomas Matthew Crooks, 20, struck the 2024 GOP presidential nominee in the right ear with a bullet fired from an AR-15-style rifle during a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania on July 13.

Suspect Ryan Wesley Routh, 58, is accused of posting up at Trump's West Palm Beach golf course on September 15 with a Soviet-designed SKS assault rifle.

Article continues below advertisement

Routh was spotted and taken into custody before any shots were fired at former President Trump.

A kill letter allegedly penned by Routh was shared by federal prosecutors on Monday.

The whacked-out Hawaii man apologized for "failing" and offered $150,000 "to whomever can complete the job".

Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.

More From Radar Online

    RadarOnline Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.