Donald Trump's 6ft 9in Son Barron 'Sitting Duck for Assassins' at New York University: 'He Sticks Out Like Sore Thumb'
His ex-president father has survived two assassination attempts in the last three months.
And now RadarOnline.com can reveal Barron Trump, at 6ft 9in, is said to be a "sitting duck for assassins" as he begins college at New York University.
An insider told us: "After the two assassination attempts on his dad, there are legitimate fears Barron is a sitting duck for a psycho who wants to make a name for themselves."
Our source added: "His private security has been increased massively, and his every move is being watched."
Barron Trump, 18, began classes at New York University's Stern School of Business earlier this month.
He has been spotted on the Greenwich Village campus with a team of security and is reportedly commuting to the school from Trump Tower in midtown Manhattan.
New photos taken on Monday show a team of Secret Service agents flanking former President Donald Trump's youngest child with bulky backpacks and ballistic plates.
But the increase in Barron's Secret Service security detail, which is likely the result of a bipartisan bill passed by Congress on Friday, has apparently not fazed the youngest Trump son's fellow NYU classmates.
One 18-year-old freshman named Rohan told The Sun the Secret Service team gives Barron "a little bit of a space and breathing room".
Another NYU student, Aaruush, said Barron is "very well known" but is "trying to be as normal as possible".
Aaruush said: "Obviously he's very known. Not even just from his status. Also just physically, you can tell he's clearly really tall.
"He doesn't like to use that privilege and use that, I guess, prestige to influence other people.
"You know he's trying to be as normal as possible."
Another student, Sloan, claimed she had "no idea" former President Trump's son was attending NYU. She also "wasn't aware" of the Secret Service's presence on campus.
Sloan said: "I hadn't heard until I found out he was here. I wasn't following the announcement made prior about a New York school.
"It wasn't something I really followed or cared too closely about."
Meanwhile, former President Trump, 78, has said his youngest is "doing great" at NYU.
He told Daily Mail earlier this month: "He's a very smart guy, and he's going to Stern, the business school, which is a great school at NYU.
"He's a very high aptitude child, but he's no longer a child. He's just passed into something beyond child-dom.
"He's doing great."
As RadarOnline.com reported, the concerns Barron Trump is a "sitting duck for psycho assassins" come after former President Trump survived two assassination attempts in the last three months.
Thomas Matthew Crooks, 20, struck the 2024 GOP presidential nominee in the right ear with a bullet fired from an AR-15-style rifle during a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania on July 13.
Suspect Ryan Wesley Routh, 58, is accused of posting up at Trump's West Palm Beach golf course on September 15 with a Soviet-designed SKS assault rifle.
Routh was spotted and taken into custody before any shots were fired at former President Trump.
A kill letter allegedly penned by Routh was shared by federal prosecutors on Monday.
The whacked-out Hawaii man apologized for "failing" and offered $150,000 "to whomever can complete the job".
