Donald Trump's 6ft 9in Son Barron 'Sitting Duck for Assassins' at New York University: 'He Sticks Out Like Sore Thumb'

His ex-president father has survived two assassination attempts in the last three months.

And now RadarOnline.com can reveal Barron Trump, at 6ft 9in, is said to be a "sitting duck for assassins" as he begins college at New York University.

An insider told us: "After the two assassination attempts on his dad, there are legitimate fears Barron is a sitting duck for a psycho who wants to make a name for themselves."