'Haunted' Adult Entertainer on Mission to Have Sean 'Diddy' Combs Jailed for Life Breaks Silence: 'He Forced Women to Have Sex at Freak Offs in Front of Security'
Sean 'Diddy' Combs has been hit with a new lawsuit by an adult film star who claims the rapper forced her into having sex with guests at his X-rated parties.
RadarOnline.com can reveal Adria Sheri English filed the lawsuit before the music mogul, 54, faced federal charges for racketeering and sex trafficking.
English says Diddy's actions "haunt her to this day" and she also alleges alcohol served at the parties, which female workers were encouraged to drink, was laced with drugs.
She told The New York Post: "The things that we were forced on me to do... haunt me to this day.
"I anticipate testifying in New York's Federal Court to help ensure Diddy is imprisoned for life."
According to her attorney Ariel Mitchell-Kidd, English's role at the parties shifted from "go-go dancing" to "having sex with the guests" – a move allegedly forced by Diddy to satisfy lingering guests who got their thrills from "debaucherous activities".
Describing the parties, Mitchell-Kidd said: "That was the first time she was required to perform sex acts at a party. As it got later and later, the people who remained were about the debaucherous activities."
The attorney added: "My client and others engaged in sex acts and (there was) possibly more open drug use.
"It was more prevalent and nobody's trying to hide it. That's when (English) would be directed to have sex with this person, sex with that person.
"There were security guards where the bedrooms were."
When asked why she took part in the romps, English said: "I didn't know what to do. I was kind of there by myself."
Mitchell-Kidd added: "She knew how powerful Mr Combs was. So, essentially, she just obliged."
English, who attended Diddy's parties between 2004 and 2005, claims she once confronted the rapper about being coerced into sex work during one particular bash in Miami and was forcefully removed from the event by his security.
Michell-Kidd said: "She got an attitude, (saying) 'you're forcing me to do all this sex work.
"'I don't know that I really want to do this. You're not really compensating me, and I don't want to do it anymore.'"
Diddy has been behind bars since last Tuesday – but despite being held at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Manhattan awaiting trial, the rapper still wields power.
A hip-hop insider told The New York Post: "He had (English) under his thumb.
"That was his thing. There was a fear of being blackballed and having your career ruined if you did not play with him. That was the way he operated to get what he wanted."
Diddy's lawyer Jonathan David denies the allegations put forward by English.
He said: "Mr Combs has never sexually assaulted or sex trafficked anyone. We live in a world where anyone can file a lawsuit for any reason and without any proof.
"Mr Combs is confident he will prevail against these baseless claims in court."
