Brad Pitt 'Livid' Over Son Pax's Constant Crashes: 'He Is Desperate to Give Him Advice — But His Ex Angelina Jolie Has Shut Him Out'

Brad Pitt has had it with his son Pax Jolie-Pitt's constant e-bike accidents.

And RadarOnline.com can reveal his son's continual crashes have left Pitt "livid" and in a vicious blame game with his ex and Pax's mom Angelina Jolie.

A source said: "Anything that goes wrong, they automatically blame each other.

"Brad wants to help give his son better guidance — but Angie and the rest of their kids have completely shut him out."