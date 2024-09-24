Brad Pitt 'Livid' Over Son Pax's Constant Crashes: 'He Is Desperate to Give Him Advice — But His Ex Angelina Jolie Has Shut Him Out'
Brad Pitt has had it with his son Pax Jolie-Pitt's constant e-bike accidents.
And RadarOnline.com can reveal his son's continual crashes have left Pitt "livid" and in a vicious blame game with his ex and Pax's mom Angelina Jolie.
A source said: "Anything that goes wrong, they automatically blame each other.
"Brad wants to help give his son better guidance — but Angie and the rest of their kids have completely shut him out."
Not only did he total his Tesla in May, but he also slammed into a parked truck in Hollywood.
Pax, 20, also crashed his e-bike into the back of a parked car in July, leaving him in the hospital for a week with a serious head injury.
The series of close calls have Pitt fearing the second oldest of his six kids is out of control and could end up killing himself or others.
A rep for the Fight Club star claims Pitt doesn't blame Jolie, but says she is still contesting matters: "Jolie is letting Pax run wild to ensure he's on her side in his parents' ongoing divorce charge.
"So far, Brad's desperate efforts to reach out to Angie to intercede have been met by a stone wall.
"He is hoping his attorneys can get her to see reason and join him in speaking to Pax together in a sort of intervention before it's too late."
As RadarOnline.com reported, Pax's July 29 e-bike accident spread the Eternals star too thin as she took on the majority of his recovery duties at home.
An insider said: "He's out of the hospital and recovering at home, and she's not relying on a big staff of medical people. She's doing a lot of the hands-on stuff herself."
The source also said Jolie's anguish over Pax's injuries and recovery has not softened her stance when it comes to duking it out with her estranged husband in court.
According to the insider, it only made the actress, 49, "more determined to win" and "expose" Pitt, 60, for the "jerk" she says he is.
As for Pitt, he was devastated he could not see his son following the latest accident.
A source said: "Brad is devastated by what happened. He loves Pax. Pax is his son. But Brad can't see him."
Brad and Pax have had a strained relationship since the infamous 2016 plane altercation which led Jolie to file for divorce.
Pax later posted a scathing takedown of his dad in a private Instagram story on Father's Day in 2020.
He branded Pitt a "world-class a--hole", a "terrible and despicable person", and a "f---ing awful human being" who has made his youngest children "tremble in fear" when they're in his presence.
Pax added: "You have made the lives of those closest to me a constant h---."
Pitt has reportedly made peace with the fact Jolie may never forgive him, but he hopes Pax will come around and realize he is a "changed man".
