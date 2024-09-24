Inside Cheating RFK Jr's 'Lust Diary': How Scandal-Struck Politician Admitted to Cheating on Wife Mary Richardson Nearly 40 Times in Secret Journal

He denies cheating on wife Cheryl Hines with starlet New York Magazine reporter Olivia Nuzzi.

But RadarOnline.com can reveal Robert F. Kennedy Jr. once admitted to cheating on his second wife Mary Richardson nearly 40 different times in a "sex diary" he kept before their separation in 2010.

Kennedy, in one entry penned during the summer of 2001, wrote: "Everything that I coveted – a beautiful wife and kids and loving family, wealth, education, good health and a job I love yet always on the lookout for something I can't have."