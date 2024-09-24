Inside Cheating RFK Jr's 'Lust Diary': How Scandal-Struck Politician Admitted to Cheating on Wife Mary Richardson Nearly 40 Times in Secret Journal
He denies cheating on wife Cheryl Hines with starlet New York Magazine reporter Olivia Nuzzi.
But RadarOnline.com can reveal Robert F. Kennedy Jr. once admitted to cheating on his second wife Mary Richardson nearly 40 different times in a "sex diary" he kept before their separation in 2010.
Kennedy, in one entry penned during the summer of 2001, wrote: "Everything that I coveted – a beautiful wife and kids and loving family, wealth, education, good health and a job I love yet always on the lookout for something I can't have."
He continued: "I want it all. No matter how much I have – I want more."
According to the New York Post, which first obtained Kennedy's "sex diary" in 2013, the wannabe politician regularly wrote about his "lust demons" in the X-rated red journal.
Richardson, who died from suicide in 2012 aged 52, reportedly found the diary around seven years after she and Kennedy married in 1994.
Scathing details of Kennedy's "conquests", which included at least 37 women, were listed in the "lust logbook" alongside numbers ranging from one to 10.
Richardson, before her death, told a confidant the numbers represented different sexual acts her serial philanderer husband engaged in with his mistresses.
Kennedy also reportedly used the word "mugged" to describe being seduced in the "sex diary".
In one entry, dated February 6, 2001, he wrote: "I narrowly escaped being mugged by a double team of (two women).
"It was tempting but I prayed and God gave me the strength to say no."
In another entry, dated May 21, 2001 and which included a 10 next to a woman's name, Kennedy wrote: "I've got to do better."
The May 21 "conquest" apparently unfolded after Kennedy hosted a dinner for Hollywood hotshot Leonardo DiCaprio, 49.
Flash forward to 2013, and the failed presidential candidate denied the red "sex diary" belonged to him.
Kennedy, upon being confronted about the matter, told the New York Post: "I don't think there is any way you could have a diary or journal of mine from 2001.
"I don't have any comment on it. I have no diary from 2001."
As RadarOnline.com reported, questions about the Kennedy scion's alleged "sex diary" have resurfaced amid rumors he cheated on third wife Cheryl Hines with New York Magazine reporter Olivia Nuzzi.
Nuzzi, 31, was suspended by the magazine on Thursday after revealing she "had engaged in a personal relationship with a former subject relevant to the 2024 campaign while reporting on the campaign".
She also acknowledged "the nature of some communication between myself and a former reporting subject turned personal" and the "subject" in question was quickly revealed to be Kennedy, 70.
According to insiders, Nuzzi – who claimed "the relationship was never physical" – began "sexting" Kennedy after she wrote a profile on him for New York Magazine in November 2023.
The alleged "dalliance" began in December 2023 and ended last month.
Kennedy has denied the affair rumors and claims he "only met Olivia Nuzzi once in his life for an interview she requested".
But sources also say Kennedy's marriage to Curb Your Enthusiasm star Hines, 59, is now "hanging by a thread" in the wake of the "sexting" scandal.
The "humiliated" actress was spotted without her wedding ring while in Italy on Friday.
Nuzzi's Politico reporter former fiancée Ryan Lizza, whom she was engaged to until earlier this year, has also broken his silence on the controversy surrounding his once would-be wife.
Lizza, 50, said on Friday: "Because of my connection to this story through my ex-fiancé, my editors and I have agreed that I won't be involved in any coverage of Kennedy in Playbook or elsewhere at Politico."
