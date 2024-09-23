Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Scandals > Robert F. Kennedy Jr

'Obsessed' Olivia Nuzzi 'Targeted' and 'Set Up' RFK Jr: Reporter 'Bombarded' Prez Candidate With 'Pornographic Photos He Found Difficult to Resist'

'Obsessed' Olivia Nuzzi 'Targeted' and 'Set Up' RFK Jr — 'Bombarded' Prez Candidate With 'Pornographic Photos He Found Difficult to Resist'
Source: MEGA

Sources close to RFK Jr. say Olivia Nuzzi "targeted" and "set up" the former third-party presidential candidate.

By:

Sept. 23 2024, Published 11:45 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is accused of cheating on wife Cheryl Hines with disgraced New York Magazine reporter Olivia Nuzzi.

And now RadarOnline.com can reveal Kennedy was said to be "targeted" and "set up" by Nuzzi, who allegedly "bombarded" the failed 2024 presidential candidate with "pornographic photos he found too difficult to resist".

An insider said: "She went after him aggressively. She targeted him pretty hard.

"Bobby was blocking her continually. It was a little scary. She was obsessed with him. I think she still is."

Article continues below advertisement
olivia nuzzi targeted set up rfk jr pornographic photos hard resist
Source: MEGA

An insider close to Nuzzi said: "Olivia's point of view is that to call this a relationship or affair is completely inaccurate. It was at most a flirtation."

But Nuzzi's team pushed back on the claims she "targeted" and "set up" Kennedy – although they did not deny the rumors regarding the alleged affair.

Nuzzi's rep said: "It's absolutely untrue that she was the aggressor.

"But both parties were aware of how high pressure and high risk the circumstances were and for that reason their communication was very on and off."

Another source close to Nuzzi added: "Olivia's point of view is that to call this a relationship or affair is completely inaccurate. It was at most a flirtation."

As RadarOnline.com reported, Kennedy, 70, and Nuzzi, 31, allegedly began "sexting" in November 2023 after she wrote a profile on him for New York Magazine.

The magazine issued a public apology on Thursday and claimed Nuzzi, who has been placed on leave amid a third-party investigation, failed to disclose a "personal relationship" she shared with a subject she wrote about during her coverage of the 2024 presidential election.

Article continues below advertisement
olivia nuzzi targeted set up rfk jr pornographic photos hard resist
Source: MEGA

Kennedy has denied the affair allegations and claims he only met Nuzzi "once in his life".

New York Magazine said in a statement: "(Nuzzi) is currently on leave from the magazine, and the magazine is conducting a more thorough third-party review. We regret this violation of our readers' trust.

"Had the magazine been aware of this relationship, she would not have continued to cover the presidential campaign.

"An internal review of her published work has found no inaccuracies nor evidence of bias."

Article continues below advertisement

Nuzzi also confirmed she had "some communication between (herself) and a former reporting subject that turned personal".

She told the New York Times: "I did not directly report on the subject nor use them as a source.

"The relationship was never physical but should have been disclosed to prevent the appearance of a conflict.

"I deeply regret not doing so immediately and apologize to those I've disappointed, especially my colleagues at New York."

Article continues below advertisement
olivia nuzzi targeted set up rfk jr pornographic photos hard resist
Source: MEGA

A rep for RFK Jr. said: "Mr. Kennedy only met Olivia Nuzzi once in his life for an interview she requested, which yielded a hit piece."

MORE ON:
Robert F. Kennedy Jr

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

An insider claimed Nuzzi and Kennedy's relationship was "strictly digital" – but included risqué pics from the star New York Magazine correspondent.

Editor-in-chief David Haskell, in an email to New York Magazine staffers on Friday, claimed the pair's alleged relationship lasted nine months and ended a few weeks ago.

Article continues below advertisement

Kennedy has denied the affair allegations and claims he only met Nuzzi "once in his life" when she wrote the profile on him in November 2023.

A rep for the serial philander, in a statement on Friday, said: "Mr. Kennedy only met Olivia Nuzzi once in his life for an interview she requested, which yielded a hit piece."

Article continues below advertisement
olivia nuzzi targeted set up rfk jr pornographic photos hard resist
Source: MEGA

Actress Cheryl Hines, who has been married to Kennedy since 2014, was spotted without her wedding ring on Friday.

Kennedy and Hines, who turned 59 on Saturday, have been married since 2014.

The Curb Your Enthusiasm actress is said to be "humiliated" by the alleged affair between her husband and Nuzzi, and sources say the couple's marriage is now "hanging by a thread".

Hines also ditched her wedding ring while in Italy on Friday for Milan Fashion Week.

Article continues below advertisement

As for Nuzzi, she was set to marry star Politico reporter Ryan Lizza before her rumored dalliance with the Kennedy scion allegedly shattered their romance.

Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.

More From Radar Online

    RadarOnline Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.