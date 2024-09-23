'Obsessed' Olivia Nuzzi 'Targeted' and 'Set Up' RFK Jr: Reporter 'Bombarded' Prez Candidate With 'Pornographic Photos He Found Difficult to Resist'
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is accused of cheating on wife Cheryl Hines with disgraced New York Magazine reporter Olivia Nuzzi.
And now RadarOnline.com can reveal Kennedy was said to be "targeted" and "set up" by Nuzzi, who allegedly "bombarded" the failed 2024 presidential candidate with "pornographic photos he found too difficult to resist".
An insider said: "She went after him aggressively. She targeted him pretty hard.
"Bobby was blocking her continually. It was a little scary. She was obsessed with him. I think she still is."
But Nuzzi's team pushed back on the claims she "targeted" and "set up" Kennedy – although they did not deny the rumors regarding the alleged affair.
Nuzzi's rep said: "It's absolutely untrue that she was the aggressor.
"But both parties were aware of how high pressure and high risk the circumstances were and for that reason their communication was very on and off."
Another source close to Nuzzi added: "Olivia's point of view is that to call this a relationship or affair is completely inaccurate. It was at most a flirtation."
As RadarOnline.com reported, Kennedy, 70, and Nuzzi, 31, allegedly began "sexting" in November 2023 after she wrote a profile on him for New York Magazine.
The magazine issued a public apology on Thursday and claimed Nuzzi, who has been placed on leave amid a third-party investigation, failed to disclose a "personal relationship" she shared with a subject she wrote about during her coverage of the 2024 presidential election.
New York Magazine said in a statement: "(Nuzzi) is currently on leave from the magazine, and the magazine is conducting a more thorough third-party review. We regret this violation of our readers' trust.
"Had the magazine been aware of this relationship, she would not have continued to cover the presidential campaign.
"An internal review of her published work has found no inaccuracies nor evidence of bias."
Nuzzi also confirmed she had "some communication between (herself) and a former reporting subject that turned personal".
She told the New York Times: "I did not directly report on the subject nor use them as a source.
"The relationship was never physical but should have been disclosed to prevent the appearance of a conflict.
"I deeply regret not doing so immediately and apologize to those I've disappointed, especially my colleagues at New York."
- 'Fatal Attraction': RFK Jr 'Had to Block' an 'Obsessed' Olivia Nuzzi Who 'Aggressively Pursued Him With Nude Photos and Sexts'
- RFK Jr’s Marriage to 'Humiliated' Actress Cheryl Hines 'Hanging by Thread' as It’s Revealed Olivia Nuzzi Affair Lasted Almost 9 Months
- Robert F Kennedy Jr's 'Mistress' Posted Bizarre Messages About Transsexuals, UFO Hunting and Donald Trump Before Pair's 'Affair' Revealed
DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.
An insider claimed Nuzzi and Kennedy's relationship was "strictly digital" – but included risqué pics from the star New York Magazine correspondent.
Editor-in-chief David Haskell, in an email to New York Magazine staffers on Friday, claimed the pair's alleged relationship lasted nine months and ended a few weeks ago.
Kennedy has denied the affair allegations and claims he only met Nuzzi "once in his life" when she wrote the profile on him in November 2023.
A rep for the serial philander, in a statement on Friday, said: "Mr. Kennedy only met Olivia Nuzzi once in his life for an interview she requested, which yielded a hit piece."
Kennedy and Hines, who turned 59 on Saturday, have been married since 2014.
The Curb Your Enthusiasm actress is said to be "humiliated" by the alleged affair between her husband and Nuzzi, and sources say the couple's marriage is now "hanging by a thread".
Hines also ditched her wedding ring while in Italy on Friday for Milan Fashion Week.
As for Nuzzi, she was set to marry star Politico reporter Ryan Lizza before her rumored dalliance with the Kennedy scion allegedly shattered their romance.
Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.