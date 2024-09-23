Demi Moore Reveals Horrific Post-Birth Exercise Regime: 'I Biked 50 MILES Every Day After Having Scout With Bruce Willis'
Demi Moore would do whatever it took to drop the baby weight.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the insane exercise routine the Ghost star undertook to lose weight after welcoming her second daughter, Scout, with then-husband Bruce Willis.
At the time, Moore was filming Indecent Proposal on the Paramount lot and living in Malibu – so she chose to bike 30 miles to and from work daily.
Moore told CBS Sunday Morning: "I was feeding her through the night, getting up in the dark with a trainer … biking all the way to Paramount, even on location where we were shooting; then shooting a full day, which is usually a 12-hour day; and then starting all over again."
She added: "I think (Scout) was, like, five or six months old when we were shooting."
Moore, 61, also admitted to having unrealistic expectations about her postpartum recovery.
The actress continued: "I put so much pressure on myself.
"I did have experiences of being told to lose weight. And all of those, while they may have been embarrassing and humiliating, it's what I did to myself because of that."
But the G.I. Jane star also admitted what she did to her body was "ridiculous".
Moore said: "Even just the idea of what I did to my body, it's so crazy, so ridiculous."
She said getting back into shape so quickly after giving birth "probably" didn't "matter that much", even though it meant "everything" to her at the time.
Moore and Willis, 69, were married for 13 years before divorcing in 2000.
Rumer Willis was born in 1988, followed by Scout in 1991 and Tallulah in 1994.
Despite their split, the family has continued to spend time together – especially after Willis' aphasia and frontotemporal dementia diagnoses in March 2022 and February 2023.
The Die Hard star's health woes forced him to retire from acting.
Moore provided an update on Willis' health during a September appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show.
She said: "Given the givens, he is in a stable place.
"What I say to my kids is you meet them where they're at. You don't hold on to who they were or what you want them to be, but who they are in this moment.
"And from that, there is such beauty and joy and loving and sweetness.
"When I'm in L.A., I go over every week, and I really treasure the time that we all share."
Tallulah, 30, also gave an update about her dad during a recent interview with E! News.
She said: "Our visits have so much love and I feel that overarches anything for me."
Willis is said to be doing "the same", which in his situation is "a good thing."
