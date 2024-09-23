Sleazy Secret Bing Crosby's Widow Took to Grave: His 'Pajama Button Sex Code' Revealed After Her Death Aged 90
Bing Crosby had a special way of letting his wife know his bedroom plans for the night.
RadarOnline.com can reveal Kathryn Crosby exposed his "pajama button sex code" in her memoir My Life With Bing.
Kathryn, who died on Friday aged 90, learned how her man would hint at what was in store for the night when they first started dating.
She wrote: "Soon after we started dating, Bing invited me to stay with him and another couple at his house in Palm Springs.
"After dinner, I slipped into my nightie and popped into bed. There was a tap on the door. There was Bing in yellow cotton pajamas, buttoned all the way up to the neck. He gave me a little kiss, then left."
Later, Kathryn revealed how his pajamas were buttoned was actually a secret code.
She said: "If they were fastened to the top, Bing was planning a quiet read in bed and lights out by 10 p.m.
"If they were unbuttoned, it was going to be a different evening entirely."
Kathryn and Bing Crosby met on the Paramount Studios lot when she was a struggling 19-year-old actress. He was an established star 31 years her senior.
She was writing a column about Hollywood for her hometown newspaper when she interviewed him on the set of White Christmas in 1954.
They started dating a year later and got married in 1957.
Kathryn often appeared on Merrie Olde Christmas specials and hosted The Kathryn Crosby Show, a 30-minute talk show based in San Francisco.
Kathryn learned the legendary star had other quirks outside of his pajama routine over their 20 years together – including how he hated to perform the biggest hit of his career, White Christmas.
She wrote: "Bing simply hated performing it because it brought back painful memories of singing it to homesick soldiers during the Second World War.
"And he had an aversion to ailing friends.
"Bing was afraid of death, and always avoided the final hours of friends and relatives, wanting to remember them at their best."
When it came time for his own death, his wife claimed Bing was determined to bow out as swiftly and gracefully as possible.
In 1977, the star collapsed while golfing with a friend in Spain.
Kathryn said: "On October 14, I received a call from Bing's friend and golfing partner Caesar Zuleta, who told me my husband had died. He was 74."
A representative for the Crosby family announced Kathryn died of natural causes at her home in Hillsborough, California.
She is survived by her and Bing's three children, Harry, Mary and Nathaniel, as well as several grandchildren.
