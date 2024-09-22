Secret Bing Crosby's Widow Took To Grave: Inside The Affairs and Abuse — After She was Seduced Aged 19 By Lusty Crooner
Bing Crosby's wife, Kathryn Crosby, has taken many of the late crooner's secrets surrounding affairs and abuse to the grave.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the legendary singer had a history of womanizing and vice, which led to the downfall of his first marriage.
Bing used his voice to seduce Kathryn when he was 50, and she was only 19.
In 2001, the late singer's widow told outlets: "That voice nailed me night away."
She described rushing by his dressing room on her way back from a screen test with William Holden and recalled hearing Bing say in his mellow voice: "What's the hurry Tex?"
Kathryn said: "That nailed me. I stopped in my tracks, looked and saw those eyes, and then I was really nailed. He said, 'Come on in and sit a spell', and I couldn't resist."
Bing had a number of affairs while he was still married to Dixie Lee and even had a passionate fling with Rear Window Hollywood icon Grace Kelly and then The Farmer's Daughter actress Inger Stevens.
Kathryn waited patiently and kept busy making a series of films with stars of the time, such as Some Like it Hot actor Jack Lemmon and Gunpoint star Audie Murphy.
She said: "Audie, the war hero turned movie star, was difficult. I spent a lot of my time digging holes in the ground next to him. He was so short that his female co-stars had to stand in a hole beside him on the set until he looked tall enough to satisfy his vanity."
In 1957, Bing married Kathryn, and they began having children right away.
Harry was born in 1958, Mary Frances the next year and Nathaniel in 1961.
Kathryn's acting career had to be "put on hold" when Bing moved the family from Hollywood to San Francisco.
Bing died at 74 in 1977 after playing golf in Spain.
Famously, he turned to his golfing buddies, said, "That was a great game fellas", and dropped dead of a heart attack.
Kathryn, who was at home in San Francisco, had the body flown back for burial.
The funeral was small, for a few intimate friends, including showbiz legend Bob Hope.
Bing's widow revealed: "Bob said that was the only time in his life he canceled a show. He had a performance to do in New York, but he wouldn't let anything stop him from being at the funeral. He and Bing were true friends."
As a loving memory to her late husband, she held a charity golf tournament every year, raising millions over the last 16 years.
Kathryn died of natural causes on September 20, 2024.
