'That Will Be It': Donald Trump, 78, Rules Out Running for President in 2028 If He Loses to Vice President Kamala Harris
Former President Donald Trump has ruled out a fourth run for the White House if he loses to Vice President Kamala Harris in the 2024 election.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the GOP nominee, 78, made it clear this will be his last presidential campaign during a recent interview with Sharyl Attkisson.
The Full Measure host discussed the ex-president's plans for the future if he loses in November, directly asking him: "If you are not successful this time, do you see yourself running again in four years?"
He answered: "No, I don't. I think that will be – that will be it. I don't see that at all. Hopefully we are going to be successful."
After President Joe Biden dropped out of the race, Trump is now the oldest person to be nominated for president by a major party.
Trump's comments came after recent polling showed a surge in support for Vice President Harris.
According to a recent NBC News poll, Harris' favorability has increased by 16 points since July, an unprecedented rise for a major party presidential candidate in the poll's 35-year history.
Real Clear Politics has the VP over her opponent nationally by 2.6 points. In some recent polls Harris is as high up as 4 to 6 points in some key swing states.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Democrats are panicking over the policies outlined in "Project 2025", the right-wing Heritage Foundation's nearly 1,000-page playbook for transforming the federal government in the next Republican administration.
The controversial document's wishlist includes banning pornography and the abortion pill, firing thousands of civil servants and replacing them with Trump loyalists, dismantling the Department of Education, and radically expanding the executive branch's powers to consolidate power in the Oval Office.
Several critics of the former president are worried about Trump ruling like a dictator if he steps foot into the Oval Office again.
During a town hall hosted by Sean Hannity in December, the Fox News host asked the former president: "Under no circumstances, you are promising America tonight, you would never abuse power as retribution against anybody?"
Trump replied he would only be a "dictator" on "day one" of being in the White House if he wins the 2024 election.
When Hannity pressed Trump, the GOP nominee said: "I want to close the border and I want to drill, drill, drill ... That's not retribution."
