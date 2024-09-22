'That Will Be It': Donald Trump, 78, Rules Out Running for President in 2028 If He Loses to Vice President Kamala Harris

The Full Measure host discussed the ex-president's plans for the future if he loses in November, directly asking him: "If you are not successful this time, do you see yourself running again in four years?"

He answered: "No, I don't. I think that will be – that will be it. I don't see that at all. Hopefully we are going to be successful."

After President Joe Biden dropped out of the race, Trump is now the oldest person to be nominated for president by a major party.