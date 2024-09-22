Andrew Tate's Ex-Girlfriend Makes Stomach-Churning Claim She Came Out of Shower to Find Him Raping Her Young Friend

Sally, a woman who claimed to have been Andrew's "girlfriend" in 2015, recalled, to her horror, waking up in bed with Tate and Helen one morning, before going to the bathroom to shower.

She said: "When I came back, I saw him raping her."

Helen left the house almost straight away, but Sally stayed for a bit longer.

Sally explained: "I didn't want to work for him, but I needed the money. I suggested to him and Tristan that I could work from home, but I'd still give them a share of the money. They just laughed at me, called me a dumb h--, saying this was their business, and they had trained me, and they would not let me leave. Then one day, I was really tired, and I didn't want to webcam, and Andrew threatened to 'beat the s--- out' of me."