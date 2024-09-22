Andrew Tate's Ex-Girlfriend Makes Stomach-Churning Claim She Came Out of Shower to Find Him Raping Her Young Friend
Andrew Tate's ex-girlfriend claims she caught the controversial influencer raping her young friend.
RadarOnline.com can reveal Tate has been known to try to pass off his misogyny and his systematic humiliation and degradation of women as just "an act". However, allegations of rape and grooming suggest his performance was all too real.
Sally, a woman who claimed to have been Andrew's "girlfriend" in 2015, recalled, to her horror, waking up in bed with Tate and Helen one morning, before going to the bathroom to shower.
She said: "When I came back, I saw him raping her."
Helen left the house almost straight away, but Sally stayed for a bit longer.
Sally explained: "I didn't want to work for him, but I needed the money. I suggested to him and Tristan that I could work from home, but I'd still give them a share of the money. They just laughed at me, called me a dumb h--, saying this was their business, and they had trained me, and they would not let me leave. Then one day, I was really tired, and I didn't want to webcam, and Andrew threatened to 'beat the s--- out' of me."
Outlets received a flurry of emails from women who had known him in his hometown of Luton in 2015 and 2016. Their stories were all similar.
They were in their early 20s when he'd approached them, either online or through a male friend who claimed he was "friends with Tate" and recruited "models" for his new business. When they were put in touch and spoke to him, he would switch between flattery, control and insults, calling the girls beautiful one moment, then making demands or calling them stupid.
None of these women actually met Tate or went through with his proposals of work. All of them felt "something was up".
Sally told The Mail on Sunday she was 19 when she first met Tate. They messaged on Facebook, and he eventually asked her out for a drink.
She recalled: "He was really, really cocky, like you see how he is now, but he could also be quite nice and sweet."
After a successful date, they continued their relationship, which is when, Sally told us, he mentioned his pornographic webcam company, in which girls performed online for paying customers.
Tate bragged that he was making huge amounts of money running the company out of a studio in a luxury penthouse apartment with his brother, and he promised her that if she worked for him, he could make her incredibly rich. She wouldn't even need to sleep with anyone, he said – all she'd have to do was perform by herself on webcam.
The disgraced influencer, unsurprisingly, denied all of the allegations against him and accused Sally and Helen of wanting money because he fired them.
He considered the CPS's decision not to charge him as evidence that "I am innocent".
Sally called the specialist Metropolitan Police division that dealt with rape investigations, and an officer had interviewed her at her home. But nothing further came of it.
Helen also reported her alleged rape to Hertfordshire Police, and in the summer of 2015, an investigation into Tate was opened. He was arrested for questioning but then released shortly after.
A year went by, and Sally was phoned by the police with some bombshell news – Tate would be appearing on the reality TV show Big Brother. She was horrified.
Although Tate hadn't been charged at this point, and there was no way that the allegations would have shown up on any checks during the show's casting process, Hertfordshire Police confirmed with us that once they knew Tate was on the show, they had contacted the production company, Endemol Shine, and informed them of the ongoing investigation into Tate.
Producers decided to keep Tate on the show for a further five days, during which he was shown playing truth or dare in the hot tub and kissing a topless female contestant. They eventually removed him from the show for undisclosed reasons relating to events "outside of the Big Brother house".
The press linked his outing to a video that had surfaced of him slapping his ex-girlfriend, and Tate himself endorsed this version of events, releasing a video on Facebook of the woman saying that it was all part of a consensual kinky game.
In March 2024, the Bedfordshire Police Force announced they were investigating the Tate brothers for alleged crimes of sexual aggression between 2012 and 2015 in the UK. The alleged victims in this investigation are new, the alleged crimes previously unheard of.
The Romanian authorities have approved the extradition of the Tate brothers, pending the conclusion of their trial there, meaning they will eventually have to face court in the UK.
