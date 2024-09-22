Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Celebrity > LeAnn Rimes

LeAnn Rimes Admits Her Affair With Eddie Cibrian Drove Her to 'Breakdowns' — but Declares It was 'Worth It'

Photo of LeAnn Rimes and Eddie Cibrian
Source: MEGA

LeAnn Rimes says her affair with Eddie Cibrian was 'worth it.'

By:

Sept. 22 2024, Published 1:45 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

LeAnn Rimes has revealed her affair with Eddie Cibrian led to a few "breakdowns" but ultimately believed it was "worth it" in the end.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the country music singer, 42, said she has no regrets about her relationship with the CSI: Miami actor, 51, which led to the end of her marriage to chef Dean Sheremet.

Article continues below advertisement
leann rimes affair eddie cibrian breakdowns declares worth it
Source: MEGA

LeAnn Rimes said she had a few 'breakdowns' in the past.

Rimes told outlets: "I did (go off the rails). I definitely had my breakdowns, just like any human does. You go through those dark times in your life and you grow from them, hopefully – and I did."

She first spoke about her affair in 2010 when she said: "What happened is not who I am. But I do know how much I love him. So, I've always said I don't live my life with regret. I can't."

Article continues below advertisement
leann rimes affair eddie cibrian breakdowns declares worth it
Source: MEGA

Rimes and Cibrian got married in 2011.

Article continues below advertisement

News about the affair broke in 2010, with Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Brandi Glanville ending her eight-year marriage to Cibrian and filing for divorce shortly after.

Rimes and the actor married in a small ceremony in April 2011 and have rarely spoken about the scandal since – although Glanville made it clear there was no love lost between them.

The three of them eventually buried the hatchet during the pandemic, with the group celebrating Mother’s Day and Easter together with Brandi and Eddie’s kids.

MORE ON:
LeAnn Rimes

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

Article continues below advertisement
leanne
Source: MEGA

LeAnn Rimes said things have finally started to 'calm down.'

Article continues below advertisement

Rimes reflected on finding a balance raising her two step-sons, Mason, now 21, and Jake, 17, alongside Cibrian's ex-wife.

The singer said: "It takes a long time. The kids were two and six when I first met them. They were young, and it took a good three or four years to settle into things. And then, when people stopped writing crazy s--- about us, it was finally like we could just live quietly."

She explained how, over time, things began to calm down and added: "People aren't following us all the time anymore. It's been a really long time, but it also feels like yesterday at the same time."

Article continues below advertisement
Source: radar

The two-time Grammy-winning country music singer is excited about the future with her family and her career.

She told the Sun: "I am happy. I make the music I want to make. That's where I am at right now. I've recorded songs in the past that I knew would be radio hits [but] I don't sing them anymore because I did it for the wrong reasons. In my late 20s, I just decided, like, I can't do that anymore."

She also hinted at doing a gospel album and a dance record soon.

Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.

More From Radar Online

    RadarOnline Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.