LeAnn Rimes Admits Her Affair With Eddie Cibrian Drove Her to 'Breakdowns' — but Declares It was 'Worth It'
LeAnn Rimes has revealed her affair with Eddie Cibrian led to a few "breakdowns" but ultimately believed it was "worth it" in the end.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the country music singer, 42, said she has no regrets about her relationship with the CSI: Miami actor, 51, which led to the end of her marriage to chef Dean Sheremet.
Rimes told outlets: "I did (go off the rails). I definitely had my breakdowns, just like any human does. You go through those dark times in your life and you grow from them, hopefully – and I did."
She first spoke about her affair in 2010 when she said: "What happened is not who I am. But I do know how much I love him. So, I've always said I don't live my life with regret. I can't."
News about the affair broke in 2010, with Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Brandi Glanville ending her eight-year marriage to Cibrian and filing for divorce shortly after.
Rimes and the actor married in a small ceremony in April 2011 and have rarely spoken about the scandal since – although Glanville made it clear there was no love lost between them.
The three of them eventually buried the hatchet during the pandemic, with the group celebrating Mother’s Day and Easter together with Brandi and Eddie’s kids.
Rimes reflected on finding a balance raising her two step-sons, Mason, now 21, and Jake, 17, alongside Cibrian's ex-wife.
The singer said: "It takes a long time. The kids were two and six when I first met them. They were young, and it took a good three or four years to settle into things. And then, when people stopped writing crazy s--- about us, it was finally like we could just live quietly."
She explained how, over time, things began to calm down and added: "People aren't following us all the time anymore. It's been a really long time, but it also feels like yesterday at the same time."
The two-time Grammy-winning country music singer is excited about the future with her family and her career.
She told the Sun: "I am happy. I make the music I want to make. That's where I am at right now. I've recorded songs in the past that I knew would be radio hits [but] I don't sing them anymore because I did it for the wrong reasons. In my late 20s, I just decided, like, I can't do that anymore."
She also hinted at doing a gospel album and a dance record soon.
