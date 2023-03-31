Your tip
Eddie Cibrian & LeAnn Rimes' Marriage Not In Downward Spiral Due To Midlife Career Crisis Despite Accusations

It was reported that Sunset Beach alum Eddie Cibrian is suffering a career sunset of his own as he glumly turns 50, and his wife LeAnn Rimes is desperately trying to lift his spirits before losing him for good — but RadarOnline.com has learned that the reality is quite the opposite.

After his last two TV series, Country Comfort and Take Two, got the ax after a single season apiece, Eddie landed a recurring role on the sitcom Home Economics — but the show's ratings have lagged, with sources claiming it will likely be another TV foreclosure.

"Eddie has always played on his good looks and saw himself as a leading man, but he isn't getting offers for starring roles these days," an insider shared. "As he gets older, he fears the sun is setting on his career."

The pal claimed the 40-year-old country thrush LeAnn is trying to calm the fears of her husband by offering some helpful perspective.

"LeAnn says they aren't heading for the poorhouse — she can go out on tour and make all they need," confided a friend.

"But with Eddie, it's an ego thing," the pal explained. "He doesn't want to feel like he's not pulling his weight, and so much of his identity is tied to being an actor."

However, the actor's rep told RadarOnline.com there's no truth behind the gossip.

"Eddie is excited about turning 50," Steve Webster dished to us exclusively, while adding the Hollywood star "has two projects he is currently working on and is in a very happy marriage."

Eddie recently spoke about his love for his wife and how much he enjoyed being on the set of Country Comfort.

"[Rimes] knew how much fun I was having on the show," he told Entertainment Tonight in March 2021. "... Before the pandemic, she would come and watch the first couple episodes. She really, really liked the show. She didn’t hesitate at all. She said, 'I’d love to do it.'"

The two are also gearing up to celebrate their 12th wedding anniversary on April 22. Eddie and LeAnn have no children together — but she's happy playing stepmom to the two sons he shares with his first wife, RHOBH alum Brandi Glanville.

RadarOnline.com has reached out to LeAnn and Eddie's reps for comment.

