'Teen Mom' Star Jenelle Evans Regains Custody of Son Jace After CPS Drops Case Against Her and Husband David Eason

jenelle evans custody case dropped pp
Source: @j_evans1219/instagram

Jenelle Evans announced that CPS dropped its case against her and husband David Eason after her son Jace's runaway attempts.

By:

Feb. 16 2024, Published 3:30 p.m. ET

Teen Mom star Jenelle Evans regained custody of her 14-year-old son, Jace, revealing that "all allegations" against herself and her husband, David Eason, were dropped.

The Child Protective Services case was dismissed Feb. 13, RadarOnline.com has learned, along with the gag order that had been in effect since December.

jenelle evans custody case dropped
Source: @j_evans1219/instagram

"I have some good news and I'm kind of shaking right now from anxiety," Evans said in a TikTok video, sharing that "CPS took a voluntary dismissal."

"I wasn't going to share this information. I was actually gonna keep it private and just kind of give a vague statement. But right now, I need to control the narrative now that this case has been dropped."

"I want to focus solely on his mental health right now," the MTV alum said of her son while explaining why she was not going to give any more "details about what happened pertaining to the case."

jenelle evans custody case droppedjpg
Source: @j_evans1219/instagram

Eason, however, is not out of the woods entirely as his criminal charges are still pending for his felony assault charge and misdemeanor child abuse charge. He was accused of "strangling" Jace in an incident that unraveled in late September.

"The physical injury inflicted caused marks on their right arm and left and right side of the neck, and was inflicted by other than accidental means," court docs stated.

If convicted, he faces potential jail time.

MORE ON:
Jenelle Evans
jenelle evans custody case dropped
Source: @j_evans1219/instagram

Criminal charges are still pending for Eason's felony assault charge and misdemeanor child abuse charge.

As for the living arrangements amid this development, that remains unclear. According to reports, there is still a "no contact" order between Eason and Jace, meaning the teen "can not move back into Jenelle's home unless David no longer lives there."

It's unknown if Evans' mom, Barbara, or Jace's father, Andrew, will fight Jenelle for custody.

"Even though Jace is not in the physical custody of Jenelle, she will have the decision-making power to make medical and other decisions for him," another insider told blog The Ashley's Reality Roundup. "That also means, though, that Jenelle will be financially responsible for Jace's care, so she will have to pay out of pocket or through whatever insurance she has for co-pays and other costs for his care."

jenelle evans custody case dropped
Source: @j_evans1219/instagram

According to the insiders, "Jenelle had some legal requirements in terms of letting Barbara see Jace, etc. so that will all go back into effect" looking forward.

