2020 Redux? Trump ‘Building’ ‘Sprawling Network of Election Integrity’ Lawyers to Cry ‘Rigged’ if He Loses: Report
Donald Trump's campaign is reportedly building up a sprawling network of "election integrity" lawyers and poll watchers so that he can cry "rigged" if he loses the 2024 presidential election in November, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The embattled former president has repeatedly and controversially claimed that the 2020 presidential election, which President Joe Biden won, was rigged against him.
Since he was found guilty on 34 felony counts of falsifying business records last week, Trump has also insisted that the Stormy Daniels hush money trial was "rigged" and "disgraceful," adding that "the real verdict is going to be November 5 by the people."
But if he doesn't win, Trump will be prepared to challenge that verdict, too, as the Republican National Committee is reportedly assembling a massive nationwide team to prep for lawsuits over the results of the vote.
A committee official told Axios that the RNC plans to hire more people for the operation than for any other department it has, recruiting and deploying over 100,000 lawyers, law students, and volunteers to monitor the electoral process in battleground states.
So far, the RNC has installed 13 "election integrity" state directors to host training sessions with state and county GOP parties in swing states like Pennsylvania, Arizona, and Wisconsin and contracted 13 in-state counsels to help identify local litigation opportunities.
The RNC, state Republican parties, and groups like former Trump advisor Stephen Miller's America First Legal have already filed dozens of election lawsuits in 25 states seeking to prevent mail-in ballots that are received after Election Day or missing a date from being counted and tighten voter ID rules.
The GOP has won a case in Pennsylvania, with a court ruling that undated mail-in ballots shouldn't be counted, and one in New York, which struck down a law allowing non-citizens to vote in local elections.
Republicans are paying extra attention to Wisconsin, a swing state that Biden won by less than one point in 2020. Complaints have been filed against election officials in Milwaukee and Madison, both heavily Democratic cities, alleging that Republicans were denied poll worker positions in the state's April primary.
"Democrat tricks from 2020 won’t work this time," Charlie Spies, the chief counsel of the RNC, pledged in a statement announcing the program, per The New York Times. “In 2024, we’re going to beat the Democrats at their own game and the RN.C legal team will be working tirelessly to ensure that elections officials follow the rules in administering elections.”
But Democrats have begun building out their own election litigation team to respond to GOP lawsuits and bring legal challenges of their own against laws that make it more difficult to vote.
"The DNC has built a robust voter-protection operation, investing tens of millions of dollars to protect against MAGA Republicans' assault on our voting rights," DNC spokesperson Alex Floyd told Axios.