2020 Redux? Trump ‘Building’ ‘Sprawling Network of Election Integrity’ Lawyers to Cry ‘Rigged’ if He Loses: Report

Donald Trump's campaign is reportedly building up a sprawling network of "election integrity" lawyers and poll watchers so that he can cry "rigged" if he loses the 2024 presidential election in November, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The embattled former president has repeatedly and controversially claimed that the 2020 presidential election, which President Joe Biden won, was rigged against him.

Since he was found guilty on 34 felony counts of falsifying business records last week, Trump has also insisted that the Stormy Daniels hush money trial was "rigged" and "disgraceful," adding that "the real verdict is going to be November 5 by the people."