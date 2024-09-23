Bruce Willis' Sad Last Days: Pictures of 'Die Hard' Star Raise Fears Over His Dementia Battle as He's Spotted on Rare Public Outing

He starred in box office hits like The Sixth Sense, Pulp Fiction and Die Hard before retiring from acting two years ago.

But now RadarOnline.com can reveal Bruce Willis has appeared weary and confused in a series of pictures taken during a rare public outing in Los Angeles amid his ongoing battle with aphasia and frontotemporal dementia.

An insider said: "Sadly, Bruce is looking bloated and confused in these pictures, and the way his face appears to be drooping is a classic sign of advanced stages of dementia."