Demi Moore's Body Fears Secret: Nudity-Loving Actress Admits One of Biggest Myths About Her is She's Always Loved Her Figure

Variety's Matt Donnelly told Moore, 61, she's "always conveyed your sexuality in fascinating and artistic ways" both on-screen and in cover shoots. Though her fans have applauded her work, he noted she has also received "a lot of criticism for it, especially in the '90s. For Striptease much of the conversation around the film was about your topless scenes and your salary."

Moore quipped back: "One of the biggest misconceptions about me is that I loved my body.

"The reality is, so much of it was me calling in certain projects that would give me an opportunity to help me overcome insecurities about my body. It was the same with the Vanity Fair covers; it was not that I loved it — it was about trying to free myself from the space of enslavement that I had put myself in."