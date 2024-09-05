Demi Moore's Body Fears Secret: Nudity-Loving Actress Admits One of Biggest Myths About Her is She's Always Loved Her Figure
Demi Moore confessed one of the "biggest misconceptions" about her is that she's always been comfortable with her figure.
The actress known for pushing the limits with nudity in films opened up about overcoming her body issues while discussing her latest flick, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Moore's newest work, a horror film called The Substance, premiered at the Cannes Film Festival in May.
She admitted in a recent interview: "I didn't know how the movie was going to go. It's so out of the box. It could have either really worked or been a disaster. To be completely transparent, body horror is not a genre I was extremely familiar with."
Variety's Matt Donnelly told Moore, 61, she's "always conveyed your sexuality in fascinating and artistic ways" both on-screen and in cover shoots. Though her fans have applauded her work, he noted she has also received "a lot of criticism for it, especially in the '90s. For Striptease much of the conversation around the film was about your topless scenes and your salary."
Moore quipped back: "One of the biggest misconceptions about me is that I loved my body.
"The reality is, so much of it was me calling in certain projects that would give me an opportunity to help me overcome insecurities about my body. It was the same with the Vanity Fair covers; it was not that I loved it — it was about trying to free myself from the space of enslavement that I had put myself in."
She continued: "The other truth is, things that are provocative — not in a sexual way, but things that provoke meaningful thought — have always fascinated me.
"Take Striptease: There was an interesting kind of judgment placed on a woman who worked as a dancer, but the idea was that this was a woman trying to take care of her child in the best way she could.
"With G.I. Jane, I thought, 'If a woman is skilled enough and has the desire to [serve], why wouldn’t we want her there?' I didn’t understand why that door was closed. Many of my films had similar themes. Indecent Proposal and Disclosure are similar in a sense. We'd never seen a woman as the aggressor, as the abuser."
The Ghost actress previously shared her pressure to stay thin in Hollywood in her 2019 memoir, Inside Out. Her new film centers on her character, Elisabeth Sparkle, being offered a substance that temporarily transforms her into a younger, enhanced version of herself.
Donnelly asked: "Were you concerned about doing a project that was so body-centric?"
The 61-year-old responded: "I had no fear about the subject matter. I know how relatable the story really is. But I put a lot of thoughtful consideration into the level of vulnerability and rawness that was required. The things that push you out of your comfort zone are also what give you the greatest opportunity for growth."
