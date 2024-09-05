Mystery Over Hamas Torture Tunnels Grows — as Israeli PM Netanyahu Branded a 'Psychopath' Who 'Sacrificed' Executed Hostage

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has been branded a "psychopath" by a grieving relative of one of the hostages he's accused of sacrificing for political gain.

Protesters have taken to the streets with outrage against Netanyahu as mystery grows surrounding the so-called "Hamas torture tunnels", where six Israeli hostages were found dead, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The bodies were discovered shortly after Netanyahu rejected a deal with Hamas for a ceasefire in Gaza in exchange for the release of hostages. The prime minister backed out of the agreement because he refused to withdraw from the Philadelphi Corridor, which sits on the border between Egypt and Gaza.