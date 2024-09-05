Mystery Over Hamas Torture Tunnels Grows — as Israeli PM Netanyahu Branded a 'Psychopath' Who 'Sacrificed' Executed Hostage
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has been branded a "psychopath" by a grieving relative of one of the hostages he's accused of sacrificing for political gain.
Protesters have taken to the streets with outrage against Netanyahu as mystery grows surrounding the so-called "Hamas torture tunnels", where six Israeli hostages were found dead, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The bodies were discovered shortly after Netanyahu rejected a deal with Hamas for a ceasefire in Gaza in exchange for the release of hostages. The prime minister backed out of the agreement because he refused to withdraw from the Philadelphi Corridor, which sits on the border between Egypt and Gaza.
Gil Dickmann, a relative of one of the hostages killed by Hamas guards last week, expressed outrage over the prime minister's handling of the conflict. He told The Daily Telegraph: “Netanyahu is a psychopath who wants to see the war continue."
Members of the Israeli Defense Forces stumbled upon the dead hostages within the covert underground passages during a military operation on Sunday. Forensic analysis revealed they had all been shot at close range sometime between Thursday and Friday morning, the New York Times reported.
Adm. Daniel Hagari, the IDF's chief spokesperson, told the newspaper: “They were brutally murdered by Hamas terrorists a short time before we reached them.”
Another Israeli spokesperson, Lt. Col. Nadav Shoshani, went on CNN and said the bodies were not found as the result of a “specific mission to release hostages,” but claimed the IDF had “some idea of hostages being held in the area.”
But acclaimed investigative reporter Seymour Hersh wrote in a Substack article: "That account was only partially accurate."
He said: "The presence of any hostages in the tunnel was not known before an Israeli sapper team—a military unit composed of experts in demolition whose mission is to destroy Hamas tunnels—happened upon a reinforced door, blew it open, and found the bodies".
Hersh added: "The IDF team had no idea that the hostages were being held there. The lack of information has been at the core of acute internal dissent between the Israeli military leadership and Netanyahu."
The militant group has reportedly been using the covert tunnel network in cross-border attacks on Israel, including the abduction of 251 citizens and foreign nationals in the bloody raid on October 7, 2023.
According to Hersh, Israel’s intelligence had "multiple specific intelligence warnings of Hamas’s planning for the cross-border attack", yet Netanyahu failed to act.
Meanwhile, mass protests and strikes have erupted across Israel with calls for Netanyahu to step down. Critics accused him of prioritizing his political survival over human lives and condemned his failure to negotiate a deal to save the six people killed by Hamas.
Gershon Baskin of the human rights advocacy group International Communities Organization told Democracy Now on Wednesday: “It’s very clear that Netanyahu doesn’t want to end the war.”
Netanyahu has vowed Hamas “will pay a price” for the hostage deaths, but a relative of one of the hostages, but Dickmann worried this approach would only lead to more violence against hostages.
He said: "We feel so much anger. The way I understand it, Netanyahu's strategy is to allow the hostages to get killed. He is a psychopath who wants to see the war continue."
